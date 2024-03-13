Football rumours: Liverpool tell Barcelona that Luis Diaz is not for sale

What the papers say

Liverpool have expressed their faith in Colombian winger Luis Diaz after telling Spanish giants Barcelona that the 27-year-old is not for sale and is a part of their long-term plans, the Daily Mirror reports. Diaz has scored six goals and created three more in 27 games in the Premier League for the club this season.

The Mirror says Manchester United have set a price tag of £43million on striker Mason Greenwood with an unnamed Saudi Pro League interested in the 22-year-old’s signature. The forward has spent the season in La Liga at Spanish club Getafe on loan where he has scored six goals and assisted five more in 23 matches.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (Bradley Collyer, PA)

The Daily Mail reports Chelsea could be looking to offload several stars this summer including Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella.

Social media round-up

‼ Man Utd are gunning to replace Casemiro with elite Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to Spanish reports The €50m-rated ace is in the middle of a contract 'standstill' with Sociedad😏 https://t.co/RAxYgTN3Nb — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 12, 2024

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨- Mason Greenwood wants to stay in Spain next season rather than return to Man United. He would prefer to remain at Getafe, where he is currently performing well on loan from the Red Devils. 🤯#MUFC Full story ⬇️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) March 12, 2024

Players to watch

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres (left) and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite battle for the ball (Peter Byrne, PA)

Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal have made the Swedish forward their number one target this summer with the Sporting Lisbon player having a £85million release clause in his contract, according to Football Transfers.

Willian Pacho: Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old Ecuadorian defender at Eintracht Frankfurt, 90min says.