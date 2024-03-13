Lauren Price to fight Jessica McCaskill for world welterweight titles in Cardiff

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will challenge American Jessica McCaskill for her women’s world welterweight titles on May 11 in Cardiff.

Price will get her shot at McCaskill’s WBA, IBO and Ring Magazine crowns at the Utilita Arena having amassed a record of six straight wins since turning professional in the wake of her triumph in Tokyo in 2021.

Victory would make more history for Price, the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold, who would also become the first Welsh woman to land a professional world title.

Into The Dragons Den 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@jaydi_mac defends her titles against the Welsh sensation, @LLPrice94, on May 11th at the Utilita Arena, Cardiff 🔥 Sign up for pre-sale at https://t.co/yt3WMVlLFj 🎟#McCaskillPrice | 11.05.24 | Utilita Arena, Cardiff | @SkySportsBoxing | @peacock — BOXXER (@boxxer) March 13, 2024

Price, 29, said: “I’m over the moon for this fight to finally be getting announced.

“The fact it’s in Cardiff is amazing. I’ve not boxed there since I first started out which was a good few years back now. I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my friends, family and Welsh supporters who have been great in supporting me throughout my career.

“Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She’s game, experienced and strong but I’ll be 100 per cent ready for whatever she brings on the night.”

Lauren Price made history by winning Olympic gold in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

The experienced McCaskill unified the world light-welterweight titles before stepping up to end Cecilia Braekhus’ long reign as welterweight champion in 2020.

She lost a world lightweight title fight against Ireland’s Katie Taylor in 2017 and lost a light-welterweight unification fight against Chantelle Cameron in December 2022. In her last fight in September last year, she fought a draw with Derby’s Sandy Ryan.