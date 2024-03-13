Premier League teams that won from three goals down after Bournemouth stun Luton

Bournemouth became the fifth team in Premier League history to win a game having trailed by three goals.

The Cherries came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other three-goal comebacks in England’s top tier that resulted in victories.

Leeds 4-3 Derby – November 7 1997

Lee Bowyer scored Leeds’ winner (Rui Vieira/PA)

Dean Sturridge’s early brace and an Aljosa Asanovic penalty gave Jim Smith’s Rams a 3-0 lead after 33 minutes at Elland Road.

But Rod Wallace and Harry Kewell scored before half-time for the home team to set up an absorbing second half.

Derby held on until the 82nd minute, when Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scored from the spot, and the Dutch striker then set up his fellow substitute Lee Bowyer for a last-minute winner.

West Ham 3-4 Wimbledon – September 9 1998

Blast from the past! Almost 20 years ago the Dons won 4-3 at West Ham. Carl Leaburn didn't score on 9 September 1998, but Neal recalled that he played a big part in the victory: https://t.co/HF6Zlrh1Dw #AFCW pic.twitter.com/ygohr8bQfe — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) August 27, 2018

John Hartson’s seventh-minute opener was followed by two Ian Wright goals in 13 minutes as West Ham raced into a 3-0 lead at Upton Park.

Marcus Gayle’s header on the half-hour mark pulled one back before half-time for Wimbledon.

And Joe Kinnear’s men produced a stunning second-half display, with goals from Jason Euell, Gayle and Efan Ekoku securing a dramatic victory.

Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd – September 29 2001

We'll never forget this extraordinary comeback against Spurs back in 2001! 👊#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/sNDDPzZYAh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2021

Glenn Hoddle’s Tottenham were in dreamland when Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Christian Ziege all struck before half-time at White Hart Lane.

But Manchester United responded in the first minute of the second period through Andy Cole before Laurent Blanc’s header and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s finish made it 3-3.

Juan Sebastian Veron fired United in front with 16 minutes left before David Beckham had the final say.

Wolves 4-3 Leicester – October 25 2003

3-0 down to @LCFC at half time. Step forward, Colin Cameron, Alex Rae and Henri Camara… Were you at Molineux on this day in 2003? #OldGold 📽🔥 pic.twitter.com/3WtIzDma00 — Wolves (@Wolves) October 25, 2018

Two goals from Ferdinand plus a Riccardo Scimeca effort put Leicester 3-0 up after 35 minutes at Molineux.

But Wolves mounted a four-goal fightback in the second half to take all three points.

Colin Cameron started the recovery in the 52nd minute and added a second from the spot eight minutes later. Alex Rae levelled and Henri Camara registered a late winner.