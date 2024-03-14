LaLiga to report ‘deplorable’ racist Vinicius Jr chants to legal authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

LaLiga to report ‘deplorable’ racist Vinicius Jr chants to legal authorities

By Press Association
La Liga has reported racist chanting directed at Vinicius Junior to the Spanish legal authorities (Martin Rickett/PA)
La Liga has reported racist chanting directed at Vinicius Junior to the Spanish legal authorities (Martin Rickett/PA)

LaLiga will report the “deplorable racist chants” aimed at Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid fans to Spain’s legal authorities.

The Real Madrid forward again appeared to be the target for abuse by some Atletico fans prior to their Champions League last-16 match against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Brazil forward has called on UEFA, which runs the Champions League, to issue sanctions.

European football’s governing body is understood to be reviewing the official match report before making any decision on disciplinary action, but La Liga has acted already even though the match was not under its jurisdiction.

“La Liga will report the deplorable racist chants against Vinicius Jr before Wednesday’s UCL match between Atletico de Madrid and Inter Milan to the Hate Prosecutor’s Office, regardless of the fact that the match was played in another competition and that the chants took place outside the stadium,” a league statement read.

“La Liga is wholeheartedly committed to making football a hate-free space and will continue to work relentlessly to crack down on racism, homophobia, violence and hatred… whatever the competition.”

Vinicius replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the chanting and wrote: “I hope you have already thought about their punishment @ChampionsLeague @UEFA.

“It’s a sad reality that even happens in games where I’m not present!”

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show some Atletico fans engaged in chants which referred to Vinicius as a “chimpanzee”.

Atletico fans have engaged in racist chants towards Vinicius in the past, including at a Madrid derby in 2021.

Supporters of a number of other clubs in LaLiga have also directed abuse at the 23-year-old previously, including Valencia and Sevilla.

Last May, LaLiga president Javier Tebas apologised for suggesting Vinicius was being “manipulated” when the Brazilian called out racism he had suffered in Spain.

Tebas subsequently said racism could be wiped out from his competition in six months with the correct legal framework in place.

“What we want is the power to do more things. With the power we are convinced within months this would be solved,” Tebas said.

“We are going along the legal route and I think in six months’ time this will be at zero and we will be the best league in the world.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants
FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants “new, stricter” measures on racism to be adopted worldwide (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The competencies we want are for those intolerable behaviours – racism, homophobia.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants football to adopt “new, stricter” measures worldwide to tackle racism when national associations gather for FIFA’s Congress in Bangkok in May.

He has previously called for teams to forfeit matches where racist behaviour by their supporters forces a match to be abandoned.