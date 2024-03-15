Jofra Archer snaps off stump on impressive return from injury in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jofra Archer snaps off stump on impressive return from injury in India

By Press Association
Jofra Archer is on the comeback trail in India (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Jofra Archer snapped the stump of Sussex team-mate Oli Carter as he stepped up his latest injury comeback in a practice match in Bangalore.

Archer, who last played for England a year ago and has struggled with multiple stress fractures in his elbow and back, is being eased back into action with a view to playing at this summer’s T20 World Cup.

He has joined Sussex on their pre-season trip to India and lined up against his own side for the local Karnataka State Cricket Association XI on Friday.

The 28-year-old took two for 22 in seven overs for the hosts, trapping Tom Alsop lbw before bowling Carter with a delivery that shattered the right-hander’s off stump.

Archer was withdrawn from the forthcoming Indian Premier League season by the England and Wales Cricket Board and made an unscheduled appearance for his old club side Foundation during a trip to his native Barbados in December.

England are crossing their fingers they can unleash the 2019 World Cup winner in the Caribbean in June.

White-ball captain Jos Buttler said this week: “We all know just what a special cricketer he is and it’s been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform.

“With someone like him who is such a superstar, you’re always optimistic that with the physios and doctors working, his body will just allow him to get back where he was.

“I know how hard he’s been working at it and of course how desperate he is to come back.

“It’s really exciting for him that hopefully he’s going to get back to performing because as a captain he’s someone you want to throw the ball to.”