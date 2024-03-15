Hungary’s Orban criticises EU as he urges people to help him ‘occupy Brussels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hungary’s Orban criticises EU as he urges people to help him ‘occupy Brussels’

By Press Association
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the steps of the National Museum in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the steps of the National Museum in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to mobilise support for his brand of right-wing populism in a speech urging people to help him “occupy Brussels” in European Union elections this summer.

Mr Orban’s address, coinciding with a national holiday commemorating Hungary’s failed 1848 revolution against Habsburg rule, criticised the EU and – similarly to other speeches is recent years – compared it to imperial occupiers that have dominated Hungary throughout history.

The nationalist leader, speaking from the steps of the National Museum in central Budapest, drew a sharp contrast between his country and the “western world”, accusing the latter of being a source of rootlessness and destruction.

“They start wars, destroy worlds, redraw countries’ borders and graze on everything like locusts,” he told the crowd. “We Hungarians live differently and want to live differently.”

Crowds gathered to hear Viktor Orban deliver his speech
Crowds gathered to hear Viktor Orban deliver his speech (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

He was speaking less than three months before EU elections that are expected to show a surge for far-right parties across the continent that share many of Mr Orban’s key positions.

Opposition to immigration and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as a commitment to national pride and sovereignty, featured heavily in his comments on the national holiday, which often bore the tone of a campaign speech.

“Brussels is not the first empire that has set its eyes on Hungary,” Mr Orban said, referring to the EU’s de-facto capital. “The peoples of Europe today are afraid that Brussels will take away their freedom… If we want to preserve Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty, we have no choice: We have to occupy Brussels.”

There is heightened political tension in Hungary following the resignation in February of the president, Orban ally Katalin Novak, amid outrage over her issuing of a pardon to a convicted accomplice in a case of child sexual abuse in a state-run orphanage.

The scandal also led to the resignation of a former justice minister and put unprecedented political pressure on Mr Orban’s long-serving government, which has led Hungary since 2010.

Hungary’s position among its partners and allies has also faced strain in recent months.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Viktor Orban visited the United States last week where he met Donald Trump (Denes Erdos/AP)

On Thursday, in a speech reflecting on the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s Nato membership, US ambassador David Pressman highlighted concerns over Hungary’s reliability as an ally in the military alliance, stating that Mr Orban’s government “appears to have little interest in constructive dialogue” to solve disagreements with its partners.

In the speech in Budapest, Mr Pressman criticised Hungary’s recent obstructionism toward Sweden’s Nato accession, and accused Mr Orban of pursuing dangerous relationships with Russia and China.

Mr Orban’s government, Mr Pressman said, “labels and treats the United States as an ‘adversary’ while making policy choices that increasingly isolate it from friends and allies”.

As Mr Orban hopes for success this summer for conservative forces in Europe, he has also achieved close ties with parts of the American right, including former president Donald Trump.

The Hungarian leader last week visited the United States where he met Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and openly called for a Trump victory over President Joe Biden in November elections.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Orban said that support for Mr Trump showed that American voters were “rebelling”, and predicted a political shift that will favour conservatives in Europe and the United States in 2024.

“This year will be a turning point,” he said. “At the beginning of the year we were still alone, and by the end of the year we will be the majority.”