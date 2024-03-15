Peter O’Mahony keen for Ireland to avoid ‘torture’ of waiting on England result

Peter O’Mahony is determined to prevent the “torture” of another tense Guinness Six Nations finale but admits Ireland are aware of all possible permutations ahead of Saturday’s title decider against Scotland.

Andy Farrell’s men will retain the championship crown by avoiding defeat or claiming two bonus points on ‘Super Saturday’ in Dublin, while a single bonus point is also likely to be sufficient.

However, a pointless loss would leave Ireland sweating on the outcome of England’s clash with France in the final round-five fixture.

Captain O’Mahony was part of the Irish squad which endured an anxious wait to celebrate tournament glory in 2015, when only points difference ultimately elevated them above England and Wales.

“You have to discuss these things, especially the guys who are making decisions around refereeing calls, that kind of stuff, penalties,” said O’Mahony of the permutations.

“We are going out to win tomorrow, that’s what we do for every Test match.

“Of course, there’s a handful of us who might have to make a decision or need to know the permutations but we want to put in a performance tomorrow that’s capable of winning.”

Ireland were forced to wait for Guinness Six Nations glory in 2015 (Mark Runnacles/PA)

Ireland defeated Scotland 40-10 at Murrayfield on the final weekend nine years ago to leapfrog Wales, who beat Italy 61-20 earlier in the day, at the top of the standings.

Joe Schmidt’s side then nervously watched on at Murrayfield as England – requiring a 26-point win over France at Twickenham to snatch the title – fell agonisingly short in a 55-35 success.

“That was the mad day, wasn’t it? Yeah, it was torture,” said O’Mahony.

“Wales went out and put up a big score, then we did the job and then it was pure carnage the last game.

“I’m sure it was a great watch for the rest of the world. I remember watching it from the stairwell in Murrayfield, praying to God, so, look, that’s what the Super Saturday means for the competition.

“It’s great that there are so many teams involved that can win it.”

O’Mahony is bidding to lift the Six Nations trophy for a fifth time but the first as skipper.

Having also been involved in numerous dead rubbers on the final weekend, the 34-year-old Munster flanker has reminded his team-mates about their “privileged” position.

Peter O’Mahony, centre, has won four Six Nations titles (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’ve spoken about that to the team early this week,” said O’Mahony.

“I’ve been in plenty of games last game of the competition that we haven’t been in with a shout.

“The position that we’re in it’s very privileged and you can never take it for granted.

“What a game to be selected for and an opportunity to play for your country to win silverware.

“It’s a huge game for lots and lots of reasons and you’ve got to go and play the match not the occasion.”