England still have more gears to find after Ireland win – Topsy Ojo

Topsy Ojo believes the best is yet to come from England after their dramatic 23-22 triumph over Ireland in the Six Nations.

Marcus Smith’s drop goal claimed an last-minute win at Twickenham, keeping their tournament hopes alive going into the final weekend.

Broadcaster and former player Ojo believes Steve Borthwick’s men can still go up a gear ahead of their Lyon showdown with France on Saturday.

Back to business 👊🌹 Head coach Steve Borthwick has named his match day squad to take on France in the final game of the 2024 #GuinnessM6N on Saturday.#FRAvENG | #WearTheRose | @O2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 14, 2024

“There are more gears for them and they will definitely say the same too,” Ojo told the PA news agency.

“The big one is consistency of performance and whether they will be consistent week on week. That is what England are striving for.

“How do England regenerate that emotional and physical high, because it was a bruising encounter and they really put everything into that.

“It was incredible, it was a brilliant Test match.

“They’ve been working hard behind the scenes and making small steps after the defeat to Scotland. Sometimes you need a lot of factors to conspire to deliver that performance.”

Last week’s match at Twickenham handed Ireland their first defeat since October.

England will need them to lose at home to Scotland without a bonus point and claim a bonus-point victory over France if they are to complete the unlikely task of lifting the trophy.

Ojo admitted: “The odds will be low.

“Anything from a win or a losing bonus point will do it for them (Ireland), they’re back at home and after the disappointment of the weekend where they had the championship in their hands before England snatched it away, you would like to think they will finish strongly.

“Last weekend did show that anything is possible.”

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of the tie after he reported concussion symptoms on Monday.

Ojo talked up the Exeter winger’s impact and admitted his absence will be a shame going into the final gameweek.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, right, impressed against Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ojo said: “He’s a talent no doubt and it’ll be a shame that he won’t be able to carry on that performance against France on the weekend.

“He’s got himself in the squad because he’s a handful and makes things happen, he was allowed to do that on Saturday. He showcased his strengths and he was one of the most dangerous players. It was brilliant to see.

“He went out and did the things I’ve seen him do in the Premiership. His maturity off the field is impressive as well.”