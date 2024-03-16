Danny Cowley praises personality and character as Colchester earn Walsall draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Danny Cowley praises personality and character as Colchester earn Walsall draw

By Press Association
Danny Cowley’s Colchester earned a 1-1 draw against Walsall (John Walton/PA)
Danny Cowley’s Colchester earned a 1-1 draw against Walsall (John Walton/PA)

Danny Cowley was encouraged by his Colchester side’s personality and character after they drew 1-1 with Walsall to climb out of the League Two relegation zone on goal difference.

The U’s had fallen behind in the 37th minute when Taylor Allen fired a low strike into the far corner from Josh Gordon’s pass, after some good build-up play.

But Cameron McGeehan levelled for the hosts with an emphatic finish after 48 minutes as Brad Ihionvien’s cross had only been partially cleared into his path.

Colchester’s Noah Chilvers had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jackson Smith following Jack Earing’s foul on Harry Anderson in the area, as the points were shared.

U’s boss Cowley said: “The whole 90 minutes gave me encouragement, in terms of the personality and character that we played with.

“I think that’s the best we’ve been in terms of intent and belief.

“I thought Cam McGeehan was excellent today; he has a great chance with a header from a corner and then Bradley (Ihionvien) does brilliantly, gets down the left, cuts one back to Cam and the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.

“We concede a goal when their left centre-half bends one in.

“You learn a lot about your team in that moment when you go behind like that, particularly against the run of play but credit to the group, because they stuck at it.

“In life, sometimes you just have to stick at it and it was a brilliant finish from Cam.

“It was a great run by Brad; I think he did brilliantly to get in behind a really athletic back three.”

Walsall are a point outside the play-offs following the draw and boss Mat Sadler refused to be disheartened by the fact his side were unable to clinch a victory.

Sadler said: “I think we are a better team than them and I think we showed that.

“I’m really pleased with a lot of who we are; I’m really pleased with a lot of the stuff that we showed.

“We showed desire and determination and we just fell short on getting that shot off today when we had the opportunity to.

“We needed that clinical and ruthless side to go 2-0 up and that’s what I think was missing from us winning the game.

“But I can’t be too dissatisfied with what they’re giving me, because they’re giving me everything – they always do.

“We’re disappointed because we felt we should win the game but we’re not disheartened, because we’ve put ourselves in a position to be fighting at the business end.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to be attacking the final end eight games with everything to play for and that’s a real positive.”