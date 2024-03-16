Lee Bell ‘furious’ with Crewe’s first-half display at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Bell ‘furious’ with Crewe’s first-half display at MK Dons

By Press Association
Lee Bell was not happy with Crewe’s first-half display at MK Dons (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Lee Bell was not happy with Crewe’s first-half display at MK Dons (Jessica Hornby/PA)

Crewe manager Lee Bell was “furious” with his side’s first-half display as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against fellow promotion-chasers MK Dons.

Despite an early equaliser from Elliot Nevitt, Matt Dennis’s second goal and a Stephen Wearne strike saw the hosts soar to fourth in the table.

Bell reflected on a dismal first-half showing from his side, noting how they did not come together like they have all season when it mattered.

“The start of the game was a mess in terms of what we were after,” he said. “We didn’t look anything like what we’d gone through with the players.

“The second goal, I’m furious at. It’s the first time this season where it’s not looked like what we spoke to them about.

“That infuriated me as the game could have been six-all.”

Bell believes his team needs to be more “ruthless” as they try to take what they have learnt in training into matches.

“We’ve got to be much more clinical and ruthless in that final third,” Bell added.

“The response we got in the second half looked more like us, and we’ve got to carry that forward.

“I thought we tried to be positive throughout the game and delivering the messages we’ve given, but the players didn’t quite do that for periods of the first half and that’s cost us.”

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson believed the game was much more “open in nature” than Bell’s initial reaction.

“It will be interesting to look back on the opportunities,” he added.

“It’s difficult when you play a team like that who are incredibly hard-working and there isn’t really a weak area to their game.

“They can play through the thirds, they can go long, they’re strong in transition, they almost had a few chances from set-pieces as well.

“We just try and create as many as we can for us.”

The Dons moved fourth in the table, level on points with Wrexham and Stockport and setting up a fierce promotion battle with the Hatters next week.

“I think it’s the mindset that for us now, the whole debrief was just about the next game,” Williamson said.

“Every action has got to stack in focus and desire. We know how big the next game is.

“It’s really pleasing to get the result today but more pleasing to get the performance.”