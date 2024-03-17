Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl returns to management with Wolfsburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl returns to management with Wolfsburg

By Press Association
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Sunday November 6, 2022.

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has replaced the sacked Niko Kovac as Wolfsburg head coach on a long-term contract.

The 56-year-old Austrian, who has previously managed RB Leipzig and Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga, had been out of work since leaving Premier League side Saints in November 2022.

Wolfsburg said Hasenhuttl would be unveiled as boss at a Monday press conference before overseeing his first training session on Tuesday, with a view to delivering an overdue win after recent results led to the dismissal of Croatian coach Kovac on Sunday.

Kovac, 52, took over at the Volkswagen Arena in May 2022 but recently endured a run of 11 consecutive league games without a win and a 3-1 home loss to Augsburg on Saturday proved to be the final straw.

Club director Marcel Schafer told vfl-wolfsburg.de: “In our internal review of the defeat against Augsburg and the overall situation, we came to the decision to end our collaboration.

“We regret this development but regard it as necessary to give the team a new impulse, in order to stabilise the situation. We’d like to express our thanks to Niko Kovac, his brother Robert as well as (assistant) Aaron Briggs, and wish them all the best in their personal and professional lives.”

Wolfsburg went into Sunday in 14th place, seven points clear of the relegation places with eight games remaining.

Kovac said: “From our point of view, the last one and a half years have been characterised by a very trusting, professional and amicable collaboration with the team, the Wolfsburg staff – particularly, of course, with Marcel Schafer, Jorg Schmadtke and Sebastian Schindzielorz – and with the other decision-makers in the supervisory board.

“For that we’re very grateful. Of course, I as head coach am particularly disappointed that we haven’t managed to turn things around, despite some promising signs. We wish the team, the whole club and their fans all the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”