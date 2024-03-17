Karl Robinson says Salford far from finished article despite win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Robinson says Salford far from finished article despite win over Morecambe

By Press Association
Karl Robinson’s Salford tasted victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Karl Robinson's Salford tasted victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Karl Robinson saw Salford City increase their chances of playing League Two football again next season with a 3-1 win over Morecambe but reckons his side are far from the finished article.

Connor McLennan and Callum Hendry fired the Ammies 2-0 ahead only for a Theo Vassell own goal to put the outcome in doubt.

Instead, centre-half Curtis Tilt netted a bullet header from Luke Garbutt’s corner after 79 minutes to leave Salford 11 points above the drop zone.

For Morecambe, a third successive defeat further derailed their play-off ambitions.

“We are still way off what I expect this football club to be,” said manager Robinson. “We have got to be a lot better in an awful lot of areas.

“It is something we will strive for between now and the end of the season.

“We will get better but we have to try and win a few more games.”

“I am pleased, though, with the four days,” he added of Salford’s four-point haul including a 2-2 draw against high flying Stockport.

“But it leaves you with a tinge of frustration when you think Morecambe would have gone into a play-off position had they won.

“We played Stockport and people tell me how far advanced to everyone else they are. But we didn’t show any fear in these two games.”

Robinson admitted he wondered if lightning might strike twice at 2-1.

“I did say to Brucey (coach Alex Bruce) at one stage ‘I wonder if we can see this one out’. But we showed a tremendous level of calmness.”

Morecambe have now conceded 11 goals in their last three games. And frustrated manager Ged Brannan pulled no punches with his assessment of the Shrimps’ latest performance.

“That is the worst I have felt since I took over the job,” he admitted. “We showed nothing.

“It is unacceptable and we can’t play like that. I am going to have a good think to see if we can change something.

“You can’t have seven, even eight players, on the pitch not having a good day.

“Everyone on the pitch could have done better. We have got to work a lot harder.

“I felt so sorry for the fans and they were still singing even when we were getting beat.”

Vassell’s own goal just past the hour suggested Morecambe might rescue a point as Stockport did four days earlier.

“Once we scored they were rocking a bit,” agreed Brannan. “We had a few little chances and we were on the front foot and I thought ‘here we go.’

“But we just stopped and went back into the mould of going long and playing right into their own hands.”