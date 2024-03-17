‘You’ve got to enjoy it a little bit’ says Daniel Farke as Leeds go top of table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’ve got to enjoy it a little bit’ says Daniel Farke as Leeds go top of table

By Press Association
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke applauds the fans after the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday March 17, 2024.
Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted he will “enjoy it a little bit” after his side’s 2-0 win against Millwall sent them top of the Sky Bet Championship for the first time this season.

Willy Gnonto’s brilliant first-half opener sent Leeds on their way at Elland Road, but they were forced to work hard for their second goal, scored by substitute Dan James in the closing stages.

Farke said: “First of all you’ve got to enjoy it a little bit because if you don’t enjoy such a moment then you’ll ask yourself one day why are you doing all this hard work?

“So when there’s a time like right now you have to enjoy it a little bit, but also make sure we stay on it because it’s a tight race. It’s not important where you are after 38 games.”

James’ effort lifted Leeds above long-time leaders Leicester on goal difference as the Yorkshire club extended their unbeaten league run this year to 13 matches. They are also unbeaten in 19 home league games this season.

“I won’t fall into the trap and say right now we have the best momentum,” Farke said. “Obviously we’re in perfect shape and have won many points.

“But it’s a tight race. The teams are more or less on the same base, just a few points are between them.

“I’m sure Leicester will win some points in their game in hand and then they have the best possible option.”

Leeds were 17 points adrift of Leicester at the end of December and Farke added: “If I’m honest I didn’t think too much about it because I was more concentrated on us.

“But a quality side like Leicester, with their consistency, if I’d have thought about it I would have said ‘no, it’s not realistic to reach them’. But they still have the best situation.”

Millwall had dropped only two points in four unbeaten matches since Neil Harris returned for his second spell in charge in February and he had few complaints about his side or the result at Elland Road.

Harris said: “Leeds deserved to win the game, there’s no debating that for me, but I thought some elements of our performance were very good.

“People will look at the (Gnonto) goal and say ‘what a brilliant strike’. But we don’t win the first ball, the second ball or the third ball. That’s not what Millwall teams do. We don’t do that.

“And the second goal I just thought the stadium was getting a bit nervy, we were the better team for 10 minutes, and then we give another really poor goal away from another restart and that’s my only disappointment today.”