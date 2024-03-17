Rob Edwards delighted as Luke Berry has another fruitful moment with Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards delighted as Luke Berry has another fruitful moment with Luton

By Press Association
Luke Berry has now scored in all four divisions for Luton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rob Edwards praised “unique” Luton after Luke Berry became the first player to score for the club in all four divisions.

The 31-year-old, who netted his first Hatters goals in a League Two fixture against Stevenage in 2017, pounced in the 89th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, his first Premier League strike.

He has now scored in England’s top five leagues, having also been on the mark for Cambridge – his first professional club – in the National League.

His equaliser on Saturday re-emphasised Luton’s rise through the divisions, having played in the fourth tier as recently as the 2017-18 season, Berry’s first at the club.

“We back him,” said Edwards, whose team are three points adrift of Forest in their bid to escape the bottom three after Saturday’s draw.

“Luke Berry is a really good footballer, a very intelligent footballer. He’s been doing that for his whole career.

“His timing is great in the box and he can always arrive, so when we bring him on, we know there’s a goal threat there.

“I’m so pleased for him. To have a Premier League goal to his name, it’s a really special moment for him.

“That’s us, and that’s where we’re at. He’s a massive part of our squad and our football team and our club. We’re not going to be able to throw on (Nottingham Forest winger) Callum Hudson-Odoi. We are who we are, and I love that. I think that makes us unique and even closer together.”

On Saturday Luton started with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in midfield, making his 18th Premier League appearance of the season having been with the club since they were a non-league outfit in 2013-14.

Like Berry he has been a part of the team’s remarkable rise through the leagues culminating in promotion via the Championship play-offs last May.

Luton could move out of the relegation zone as early as Monday if the Premier League rules Forest’s breach of profit and sustainability regulations warrants a points deduction.

“There’s a number of (players) that have had to fight and scrap and work so hard to be here,” said Edwards. “They don’t want to give that up easily. They’re showing that belief.

“Luke and Pelly typify this club. That spirit makes us unique.”