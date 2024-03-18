Carney Chukwuemeka extols influence of ‘big brother’ Raheem Sterling after jeers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carney Chukwuemeka extols influence of ‘big brother’ Raheem Sterling after jeers

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling (right) celebrate after their FA Cup quarter-final win (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling (right) celebrate after their FA Cup quarter-final win (Nick Potts/PA)

Carney Chukwuemeka praised “big brother” Raheem Sterling after the England forward endured a mixed afternoon during Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Leicester.

Sterling left the field late in the second half to a smattering of applause but also audible boos, with fans near the Stamford Bridge dugout having implored manager Mauricio Pochettino to substitute him.

Earlier he had missed two golden chances to help wrap up the game, which Chelsea eventually won 4-2 with stoppage-time goals from substitutes Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Stamford Bridge
Raheem Sterling had a mixed afternoon against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

He received scorn from sections of the home support for taking the ball out of the hands of regular penalty taker Cole Palmer after winning a first-half spot-kick, which he subsequently saw saved by Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

And there was further ire when he whacked a free-kick from 20 yards high into the stand behind the goal, with Pochettino loudly jeered as he opted to withdraw Mykhailo Mudryk – who had a fine game – rather than Sterling in the 78th minute.

The 29-year-old England international was eventually replaced four minutes from the end.

Match-winner Chukwuemeka, who netted his first Stamford Bridge goal to make it 3-2 two minutes into added time, made a robust defence of Sterling, citing him as a key influence amongst Chelsea’s young squad.

“Raheem is an experienced player, he’s had an amazing career,” he said. “We know what a great footballer he is. He’s contributed to goals, assists, won so many penalties for the team this season.

“It happens. He’s human. Players miss chances, have an off day. We stay behind him. He still got an assist for Cole’s goal (which put Chelsea 2-0 up).

“For us youngsters, especially me, Noni and Cole, he’s helped us a lot since we came. He’s always on us, showing us what we can do better, what we can improve on, outside of football as well as in.

“He’s a big part. He’s like my big brother.”

It was just Chukwuemeka’s second goal for Chelsea since joining from Aston Villa in August 2022.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery on a knee injury in August, returning to action only in February.

His goal to effectively settle the tie against Leicester came after a sublime flick to set him up by Palmer, who was excellent again.

“(Palmer) makes a massive difference,” said Chukwuemeka. “Even in training we’re always finding each other, we’re linking up well. As soon as I played it to him, I knew I was getting it back.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka (right) celebrates with Cole Palmer (Nick Potts/PA)

“He even told me before he game that when I come on he’s going to assist me. We have that combination together which is good. Hopefully we can build on it.

“I never lost faith and belief in myself. Even when I got injured, I just thought it was a bump in the road, a trial that I need to overcome.

“I know what I can do and hopefully I can keep showing everyone.”