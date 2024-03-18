Two Man Utd fans arrested following tragedy chanting at Liverpool FA Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Man Utd fans arrested following tragedy chanting at Liverpool FA Cup tie

By Press Association
Police made eight arrests at the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police made eight arrests at the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two Manchester United fans were arrested in connection with tragedy chanting during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police is also trying to identify another United supporter after footage widely shared on social media footage appeared to show him allegedly engaging in tragedy chanting.

GMP announced it had made eight arrests in total at the game, including three Liverpool fans for possession of Class A drugs, an away supporter on suspicion of possession of a pyrotechnic, and two United fans for a racially-aggravated public order offence and pitch encroachment respectively.

As well as the arrests, a 39-year-old man, George Fenning from Edinburgh, has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a pyrotechnic and throwing missiles and subsequently bailed.

“The arrests made were the result of us taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to ensure that genuine supporters and spectators were able to enjoy the match safely,” said Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, silver commander for the match.

“GMP can confirm that a 21-year-old and a 59-year-old man were arrested in connection with tragedy chanting.

“Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

“We are also aware of footage circulating on social media of a Manchester United supporter engaging in tragedy chanting.

“No arrest has been made yet but GMP are working with both clubs to identify the individual in connection with this incident.

“We held a supporter group meeting with both sets of fans prior to the match and both groups agreed that tragedy chanting was totally unacceptable.

“GMP will clamp down on this and arrest those who engage in such behaviour, regardless of what team they support.

“I hope that these arrests will act as a deterrent to anyone attending future games.”

A general view of Old Trafford's Stretford End
Tragedy chanting was heard coming from the Stretford End (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, Peter Scarfe of the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance believes police have to take a wider approach to tragedy chanting.

In the middle of the second half of Sunday’s FA Cup tie – which United won 4-3 after extra time – a significant number of fans in the Stretford End were heard chanting ‘Murderers’, quickly followed by ‘Always the victims’ and the singing was clearly audible to the live television audience.

“It’s not getting better. The message is not getting through,” Scarfe told the PA news agency.

“It’s one or two arrests and being charged but when you have the Stretford End singing ‘Murderers’ and ‘Always the victims’, who do you target?

“We had Hillsborough survivors at the game and they have tried to report it to stewards and police but there are too many of them.

“I’ve become more hardened in my role but you see how painful it is to be continually called a murderer.”

United did not comment publicly but sources said the club were “fully supportive” of statements issued by The Football Association and GMP condemning tragedy chanting.

But Scarfe also believes clubs should be made responsible for their supporters.

“If you were to fine the clubs the money could go back into emotional support groups or awareness courses but it would then lower the allocation when they come to Anfield,” he added.

“So fans are not getting to go to away games and as it dwindles down there will be a banning order on them all.

“We don’t want that as a club, and neither will anyone else, because you want that banter between home and away fans.

“And I’m not saying there were not chants going the other way: there was one particular guy who started the Munich shout and he was told straight away to shut his mouth.

“Until we get our ducks in order we can’t expect others to do that same. It has to be zero tolerance to them.

“But what is going to happen in three weeks’ time when we play them again and Liverpool are playing to win the league?”

A smoke cannister was reportedly thrown into the wheelchair user section at Old Trafford and chairman of campaigning charity Level Playing Field, Tony Taylor, highlighted the risk this poses.

“Pyrotechnics can mean danger for many disabled fans across all areas of a stadium and the effect on a wheelchair user section in this case is particularly concerning,” he said.