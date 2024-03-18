FA Cup hero Amad Diallo prepared to play the waiting game with Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

FA Cup hero Amad Diallo prepared to play the waiting game with Manchester United

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo is prepared to be patient to get his chance (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo is prepared to be patient to get his chance (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United’s FA Cup hero Amad Diallo is prepared to be patient in order to get his chance at the club.

The 21-year-old, in only his fourth appearance of the season, came off the bench to score a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time at the end of extra time to make it 4-3 against Liverpool.

Amad spent last season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship, having previously had six months at Rangers. He has only made a total of 13 United appearances with his last start coming at the end of May 2021, following his move from Atalanta.

But he is prepared to be patient as he waits for more chances at first-team level.

“It was important for me to go on loan to get more confidence and experience, so now I am at Manchester United,” said Amad, who was sent off for a second bookable offence after removing his shirt in celebration.

“I am very happy to stay here and every game for me is like a Champions League final. To score the final goal is so important for me.

“I believe in myself. I train hard every day and waited for my chance. The manager believes in me.

“I am on the bench but every time I am ready to come in and fight for the team. If I score for the team, then I am very happy.”

“I wait for my chance and whether I start or I am on the bench it is important for me to be ready every time.”

The goal was only Amad’s second in United colours, his first coming in a Europa League draw with AC Milan two years ago.

And the joy of scoring the winner against his team’s arch-rivals meant the Ivory Coast international was unable to rein in his celebrations in front of the Stretford End, resulting in his sending-off.

“I forgot the first yellow – but it was important we won, so I am very happy,” he added.

“It was an unbelievable day for me. I want to celebrate this moment with my family and the fans, who supported us all game.

“It is very special for me because it was my dream to play for Manchester United. I was in Sunderland last season and I came here to wait for my chance.

“To score my second goal for Manchester United was very important for me.”