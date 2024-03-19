Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Man Utd are not looking at marquee names like Kylian Mbappe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned against the prospect of Manchester United trying to land superstar signings like Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe.

The Ineos chairman is taking control of footballing operations at United following his recent minority purchase and wants to turn them back into the force they once were.

However, he believes spending big on marquee signings is not the way to prosper.

Loved chatting to Jim for today’s special GTCC 👌 And he made the right choice on this one 🤣 Quizzed him on all things sport, Man United and loads more. Out now 👍 @GTCyclingClub pic.twitter.com/ZfMF6vX5a7 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 19, 2024

Appearing as a guest on Geraint Thomas’ Cycling Club podcast, the 71-year-old was asked whether he would try and sign England star Bellingham.

He replied: “He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players.

“They have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players.

“The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club.

Kylian Mbappe is a free agent in the summer and looks set to join Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

“And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

Later in the podcast he was given a choice of signing Mbappe for United or cyclist Tadej Pogacar for his Ineos team and he said: “I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success.

“It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out. More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”

Radcliffe is working with his long-term right-hand man Dave Brailsford at United, with Omar Berrada incoming as chief executive.

And he said it would be a “longer road” to make United great again.

Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his 27.7% acquisition of the club, following approval of all conditions, including the FA and the Premier League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2024

“The two people who are most focused on it would be Dave and myself, in terms of how we resolve it all,” he added.

“We’ve now got Omar Berrada of course, our new CEO from Manchester City, who is still on gardening leave at the moment, he’ll be a big part of it.

“But it’s Dave and myself really.

“You have to believe with Manchester United, if we get all the details right, all the right people in the right boxes, doing the right things in the right environment, that sporting elite environment that the results will drop out the bottom.

“Those things are not right at Manchester United today as we’ve said very clearly.

“It’s not a light switch, it’s a much longer road to travel because there’s so many aspects to it.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken to boss Erik ten Hag about his lack of playing time.

Christian Eriksen has found his game-time limited at United in recent months (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Denmark international has been a bit-part player this season, making just 11 starts in all competitions.

He said in an interview with Danish publication Tipsbladet: “I’ve had a conversation with Erik (ten Hag) that of course I’m unhappy with the situation and that I want to play as much as possible, but that I’m available and have to be available for the team, which I am and always will be.

“He said it was the team he had chosen and Kobbie (Mainoo) is doing well and the rest of the centre is doing well as well, so there is a fight for places, which is to be expected when you play at a top club. There is a lot of competition in the team.

“I’ve said in the past that I’m not happy with not playing, but it’s not something I’m sleepless about.

“The team is performing and so I have to respect the role you have next to it. For me, it’s been working hard and focusing on being fresh for every game, and I am. It’s easier now to accept my role than it had been before.”