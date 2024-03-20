Galeno has no regrets over snubbing Portugal to chase Brazil ‘dream’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Galeno has no regrets over snubbing Portugal to chase Brazil ‘dream’

By Press Association
Galeno is relishing the chance to represent Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)
Porto’s Galeno has no regrets over his decision to represent Brazil ahead of Portugal.

The Brazilian-born winger could have played for Portugal having lived in the country for over five years and was expected to be named in Roberto Martinez’s latest squad after an impressive season.

But Galeno, who featured in Porto’s penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals, was instead called up by Brazil boss Dorival Junior for their upcoming friendlies against England and Spain.

It has been the 26-year-old’s dream to play for the country of his birth, and he said: “I’m not going to change my opinion (representing Brazil and saying no to Portugal).

“It’s been a dream since I was a child to represent my country, Brazil. I talked to the manager (Dorival Junior) but even before he called me, I already had the desire to represent Brazil and I’m not going to change.

“I’m going to do my best to represent this shirt. It will be another one to help achieve many things in the Selecao.”

Galeno’s Porto team-mate Wendell has also been selected as preparations ramp up for this summer’s Copa America.

Galeno featured for Porto against Arsenal in the Champions League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Me and Wendell have known each other for a long time,” Galeno added. “We will transfer (our skills) to the Selecao, which we already do at Porto. You can be sure that we will do our best on the field and learn from those who are already there.

“We will pass on what we know to them as well. We will give great victories to the Brazilians. It hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m here in the Selecao. I was crying with my family when I heard.”

Brazil play England at Wembley on Saturday – the first meeting between the two since 2017.