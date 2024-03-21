Roy Keane and Gary Neville believe Gareth Southgate could be Man Utd manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy Keane and Gary Neville believe Gareth Southgate could be Man Utd manager

By Press Association
Roy Keane, left, and Gary Neville, right, could see Gareth Southgate, centre, as Manchester United manager (John Walton/Simon Marper/Mike Egerton/PA)
Roy Keane and Gary Neville have said they can envisage England boss Gareth Southgate succeeding Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag’s future at United has been questioned following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a minority stake in the club, with the team currently lying sixth in the Premier League.

United are expected to appoint Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on garden leave after telling the Magpies he wanted to leave and has previously worked alongside Southgate at the Football Association.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Mike Egerton/PA)
Speaking on Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast, former United midfielder Keane said: “I could see that happening (Southgate being the next United manager).

“Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good (European) Championship, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking you’ve ran your race with him.

“His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it.”

Former Red Devils defender Neville said: “I never saw Gareth Southgate as a Manchester United manager, psychologically, I never saw that.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville in action for United (John Giles/PA)
“I can see it now, now Dan Ashworth has come in. I just think, what does Erik ten Hag need to do to stay as Manchester United manager? So, for instance, is the FA Cup enough, or does he need to get top four, or top five, Champions League?”

United – who play Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals next month – are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham and a further three behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Last season, in their first campaign under Dutchman Ten Hag, they won the League Cup, were FA Cup runners-up and came third in the league, securing a return to the Champions League – they subsequently finished bottom of their group in the continental competition this term.

This summer’s Euros in Germany is to be England’s fourth major tournament under Southgate, who has been in charge since 2016 and has a current deal with the FA that expires in December.

The 53-year-old former Middlesbrough boss has overseen England reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, finishing as runners-up at the European Championship in 2021 and going as far as the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2022.

Southgate during an England training session at St George's Park (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neville, winner of 85 England caps and a former member of the national team coaching staff under Roy Hodgson, added: “I think if Gareth is leaving, I think to be honest with you, you’ll have seen this in tournaments, but it’s never been easy.

“England will have qualifiers starting up again a couple of months after the tournament, so they’ll have to have a new manager in. And Gareth will need to sort his future out, to get a club for potentially the start of next season.

“So, I think if it’s done maturely, I can see how it would be brought forward in terms of Gareth.

“Forget Manchester United, England would need to appoint a new manager. So, they are going to have to appoint a new manager pre-tournament, probably.

“And say Gareth is going to be leaving after the tournament, unless he’s just going to leave on the last day and do it quietly, I don’t know.”