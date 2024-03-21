Katie Boulter through to third round in Miami after Brenda Fruhvirtova retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Boulter through to third round in Miami after Brenda Fruhvirtova retires

By Press Association
Katie Boulter benefited from Brenda Fruhvirtova’s retirement (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Katie Boulter benefited from Brenda Fruhvirtova’s retirement (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Katie Boulter reached the third round of the Miami Open for the first time after opponent Brenda Fruhvirtova retired with illness.

The British number one, who received a first-round bye as the 24th seed, was leading 7-6 (5) 1-0 15-0 when 16-year-old wild card Fruhvirtova, who appeared to be struggling with the heat, headed to her chair.

The young Czech, who was short on tennis coming into the tournament having been under the weather, called the doctor for the first time leading by a break of serve at 5-4 in the opening set.

Boulter eventually took the set in a tie-break and had broken to start the second before Fruhvirtova called the doctor again and then decided she could not continue.

She is not the first player to struggle in Miami this week, with Frenchman Arthur Cazaux collapsing on court during a qualifying match, while Matteo Berrettini looked close to fainting against Andy Murray on Wednesday.

Boulter had made a shaky start and admitted she found it hard to concentrate amid her opponent’s difficulties, telling Sky Sports: “I actually think it’s one of the toughest things to do.

“Halfway through the match I’m seeing her coaches telling her to pull and then she’s not, so obviously there’s a lot going on. One minute she’s struggling to put the ball in the court and the next she’s running 10 shots side to side so it’s a tough mental game.

“For me it was challenging today and I probably wasn’t the kindest to myself but we live and learn.”