Billy Gilmour wants Scotland to get back to winning ways against Netherlands

Billy Gilmour is looking to feel the satisfaction of victory again as Scotland’s Euro 2024 preparations begin with a friendly against Netherlands on Friday night.

Amid growing excitement around the tournament in Germany this summer it has almost gone unnoticed that Steve Clarke’s side are on a five-game win-less run.

The final three qualifiers saw draws against Norway and Georgia and a defeat to classy Spain, along with friendly defeats to another two heavyweights, France and England.

Scotland have not gone six matches without a win since a run from October 2007 to September 2008.

The Scots will host Northern Ireland at Hampden Park next Tuesday night and have friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before they play Germany in the opening game of the tournament on June 14, and Gilmour wants to start with a win over the Dutch.

Speaking at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the Brighton midfielder said: “Definitely want to get back to winning ways.

“Five games without a win, Netherlands is going to be a tough opponent but we are in a good place.

“Coming back into camp, seeing everyone, there is a real good feel about the group. There is a lot of positivity.

“I think all the players at their clubs are playing well at the moment to everyone is bringing good energy to the camp, hoping to get two good wins this week.

“Training is always at a high standard. The coaching staff and manager are setting standards in training, to push each other.

“There is a good competitiveness around the squad and everyone wants to play.

“It is exciting times but the Euros is still a bit away. We have four games until then.

“Netherlands will be a tough match and we want to get back to winning ways and prepare right for this tournament.”