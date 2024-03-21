Rob Page says Wales will be ready for their big match against Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Page says Wales will be ready for their big match against Poland

By Press Association
Rob Page says Wales will be ready (PA)
Rob Page says Wales will be ready (PA)

Rob Page says that Wales are ready to go “toe-to-toe” with Poland in their Euro 2024 play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales are 90 minutes from reaching this summer’s showpiece event in Germany after posting an emphatic 4-1 victory over Finland.

First-half goals from David Brooks and Neco Williams put the hosts in cruise control and raised hopes of a stress-free evening for the vast majority of a sell-out crowd in Cardiff.

Teemu Pukki banished those thoughts on the stroke of half-time with his 40th Finland goal, but Brennan Johnson quickly restored Wales’ two-goal cushion after the break and substitute Daniel James rounded off matters late on.

Wales now host Poland on Tuesday, and manager Page is relishing the challenge as the Dragons bid to qualify for their third successive European major championship and a fourth major tournament in five.

“We don’t care who comes to see us. We will go toe-to-toe and have a go,” Page said.

“I am really satisfied. It was uncomfortable in moments of the game, but against good teams it does not always go your own way.

“We didn’t quite get the press right in the first half. We addressed it at half-time. On another night it might have been five or six.

“The biggest selection headache I had tonight was at the top of the pitch. I knew that pace would hurt them.

“People like DJ (Daniel James) coming off the bench, playing really well at club level and scoring goals. When you have players at club level playing well, they can add value and change the game for us.

Wales v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off – Cardiff City Stadium
Ethan Ampadu, right, impressed his manager (Nick Potts/PA)

“Ethan (Ampadu) on his 50th cap, I thought he was immense. Brennan was a constant threat. Brooksy with his finish.

“We knew exactly what we were going to get with Harry (Wilson) and Brooksy in the pockets.”

Poland swept aside Estonia 5-1 in their play-off semi-final, and Page added: “We have done analysis on Poland and Estonia. We have already looked at Poland.

“It will be a tough test, but what more motivation do you need? The boys will be ready on Tuesday.

“We have a younger squad, a fitter squad, players that are playing regularly. We will be back on the grass on Sunday with a game-plan ready to go on Tuesday.

“It’s a work in progress. Everyone can see what we are trying to do, and we have given ourselves one hell of a chance.”