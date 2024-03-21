Rob Page says Wales will be ready for their big match against Poland

Rob Page says that Wales are ready to go “toe-to-toe” with Poland in their Euro 2024 play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales are 90 minutes from reaching this summer’s showpiece event in Germany after posting an emphatic 4-1 victory over Finland.

First-half goals from David Brooks and Neco Williams put the hosts in cruise control and raised hopes of a stress-free evening for the vast majority of a sell-out crowd in Cardiff.

Teemu Pukki banished those thoughts on the stroke of half-time with his 40th Finland goal, but Brennan Johnson quickly restored Wales’ two-goal cushion after the break and substitute Daniel James rounded off matters late on.

Wales now host Poland on Tuesday, and manager Page is relishing the challenge as the Dragons bid to qualify for their third successive European major championship and a fourth major tournament in five.

“We don’t care who comes to see us. We will go toe-to-toe and have a go,” Page said.

“I am really satisfied. It was uncomfortable in moments of the game, but against good teams it does not always go your own way.

“We didn’t quite get the press right in the first half. We addressed it at half-time. On another night it might have been five or six.

“The biggest selection headache I had tonight was at the top of the pitch. I knew that pace would hurt them.

“People like DJ (Daniel James) coming off the bench, playing really well at club level and scoring goals. When you have players at club level playing well, they can add value and change the game for us.

Ethan Ampadu, right, impressed his manager (Nick Potts/PA)

“Ethan (Ampadu) on his 50th cap, I thought he was immense. Brennan was a constant threat. Brooksy with his finish.

“We knew exactly what we were going to get with Harry (Wilson) and Brooksy in the pockets.”

Poland swept aside Estonia 5-1 in their play-off semi-final, and Page added: “We have done analysis on Poland and Estonia. We have already looked at Poland.

“It will be a tough test, but what more motivation do you need? The boys will be ready on Tuesday.

“We have a younger squad, a fitter squad, players that are playing regularly. We will be back on the grass on Sunday with a game-plan ready to go on Tuesday.

“It’s a work in progress. Everyone can see what we are trying to do, and we have given ourselves one hell of a chance.”