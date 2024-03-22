Rishi Sunak backs Nottingham Forest’s county-wide community health initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak backs Nottingham Forest’s county-wide community health initiative

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed Nottingham Forest’s A New Vision For Sport (Darren Staplers/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given his “absolute, full support” to a new county-wide community health initiative launched on Friday by Nottingham Forest.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis welcomed Sunak to the City Ground as Forest announced their project, A New Vision For Sport, in front of local businessmen and dignitaries.

Forest hope to unite professional and semi-professional sports clubs across the county and will conduct a comprehensive review of Nottinghamshire’s sporting facilities.

Speaking at the launch, Sunak said: “I think Nottingham Forest and E.ON’s initiative to get everyone in Nottinghamshire – regardless of their age – out playing sport for an hour a week is a fantastic campaign and it’s a real example of the good that a club really grounded in its community can do.

“Nottinghamshire will be a happier and healthier place because of this initiative.

“Indeed bringing together all the sports clubs in Nottinghamshire to not just promote sport, but to provide a pathway into professional sport for children who have got the talent and dedication is also a great idea.

“And one that may just quicken Nottingham Forest’s return to being a European footballing powerhouse once again. This initiative has my absolute, full support.”

Greek businessman Marinakis, who became Forest’s owner in 2017, said: “Whatever is needed in order to make this project a success, whatever investment is required, I am personally committed to do so for this region.

“I am particularly proud that we can contribute to a project which can change the futures of our children and everyone in this region.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support and all those who will contribute towards making this project a success.”

The club said A New Vision For Sport “champions the collaboration between the public and private sector across Nottinghamshire, including its professional and semi-professional sports clubs, local councils, higher education institutions and commercial entities”.

Forest added: “It recognises the pivotal role of sports clubs in fostering greater equality, diversity and inclusion and promoting the benefits of an active lifestyle to improve health outcomes in the region.”

The club’s chairman Tom Cartledge told the PA news agency: “When the idea came about, the Prime Minister’s office was made aware and he thought it was a great initiative that he wanted to support, so we’re delighted he’s here today.”

Cartledge said Marinakis was “absolutely adamant that the project of Nottingham Forest was not just about on the field, but off the field as well”.

“He has committed financial support to whatever reasonable level to ensure that the initiative happens,” Cartledge said.

“He’s absolutely passionate as a family man that the kids of Nottinghamshire feel the energy that Premier League football brings to the city.”

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been Forest's owner since 2017
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been Forest’s owner since 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest were docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules earlier this week and dropped into the relegation zone.

When asked if they would be launching an appeal against the punishment, Cartledge said: “At the moment we’re digesting the points deduction.

“We’ve got a big game against Crystal Palace to win (on March 30) and that’s what we’re focusing on.”