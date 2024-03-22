Managing Liverpool ‘like a dream’ – Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of charity game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Managing Liverpool ‘like a dream’ – Sven-Goran Eriksson ahead of charity game

By Press Association
Sven-Goran Eriksson will be part of the management team for Liverpool Legends’ match against Ajax Legends at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson says it is “like a dream” to be taking charge of Liverpool for their ‘Legends’ charity match at Anfield this weekend.

The 76-year-old former England boss, who revealed in January he had been diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer, will be part of the management team as the Reds play Ajax Legends in Saturday’s LFC Foundation fundraiser.

During interviews when he revealed his health issues, Eriksson said he had always been a Liverpool supporter and wanted to manage the club.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson (left) with former Liverpool star John Barnes
And on Friday the Swede told a press conference ahead of the charity game: “It’s like a dream.

“When I was a manager I always dreamt about Liverpool, but that never happened. It was close once, it was some discussion once, many years ago…it never happened. But now it happens!

“When they asked, I thought it was a joke. I said of course, and then it’s charity, which makes it even more lovely.

“’You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is magic. I’m looking forward to it. I’m very honoured and thankful to Liverpool that they gave me this opportunity.

“I think it must be maybe the best atmosphere in the world, in all big football stadiums I have been to, and part of that is the song when the players come out. The atmosphere is incredible.”

Eriksson said his love of Liverpool came from his father supporting the team.

He also said that around 1979, when he was young manager in his homeland, he wrote to the club asking if he could come to watch some training, and in reply received an invitation.

“I saw a game and some training, I was honoured to go into the Boot Room. That was great, fantastic,” he said.

“All the training sessions, they were playing one touch, two touches. The quality of the play was incredible, and ‘make it simple’ the coaches told me. I learned a lot of course.”

Eriksson said his father’s interest in the Merseyside outfit remains strong, saying: “He will not miss one game on television when Liverpool are playing. He phoned me the other day because he couldn’t find the right channel. The amazing thing is this game is going to be on television in Sweden live, so he will see it.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson during his time as England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson during his time as England manager (Martin Rickett/PA).

Eriksson will have former Liverpool players Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge alongside him in the dugout as he oversees a side including Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres.

Eriksson became the first foreign England manager when appointed in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals of two World Cups and one European Championship.

On his five-year England tenure, Eriksson, who feels Gareth Southgate’s team have a “huge chance” of winning this summer’s Euros in Germany, said: “If you are the coach or manager of England, that for me is the biggest job you ever can have.

“We didn’t win anything, but I was extremely proud and happy every day I had that job because I know it is one of the biggest football jobs you can have in the world. It is very special.”

Asked if he missed management, the ex-Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester boss said: “If I said no, I would lie. Of course you miss it.

“But I realise that I am a certain age. It’s OK. What I have done, I have done, and I’m happy about that. Now it’s over, almost – this will be the last game I suppose. So that’s great.”

With close to 60,000 tickets sold, there is set to be a record crowd in attendance for what is the eighth annual LFC Foundation match. Previous games have raised over £6.4million.