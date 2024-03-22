Tony Hudgell’s mother: Telling children about cancer diagnosis is hardest part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Hudgell’s mother: Telling children about cancer diagnosis is hardest part

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales with Tony Hudgell during a visit to officially open the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit at London’s in December (Ian Vogler/PA)
The mother of Tony Hudgell has sent her love to the Princess of Wales, describing telling children about a cancer diagnosis as “the hardest part”.

Paula Hudgell expressed solidarity with Kate, describing how she faced a similar challenge two years ago when she was told she had bowel cancer.

Mrs Hudgell and her adoptive son Tony last met Kate on a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in Lambeth, central London, in December.

The nine-year-old, now a well-known fundraiser, was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, in an attack which caused multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He has received specialist and life-saving treatment at the children’s hospital since he was a baby.

Mrs Hudgell said she will tell Tony about Kate’s news when he is well enough, following another recent operation he had.

Paula Hudgel was honoured by the Prince of Wales last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Speaking to the PA news agency, Mrs Hudgell said: “We send all our love and prayers (to Kate) and I just think their privacy now needs to be adhered to because there is nothing more important than your family and trying to come to terms with it.

“I know only too well having been diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago.

“That was the hardest part of it, telling your children that you have cancer. It’s just the fear of not being there for your children.”

Royal visit to Evelina London
The Princess of Wales is Tony Hudgell’s ‘number one supporter’ (Ian Vogler/PA)

Asked what her message to Kate was, she said: “Take each day as it comes. It will be a rollercoaster especially with the chemotherapy.

“She just needs that privacy now. We just send our utmost love and prayers to her.”

During her visit to the Evelina, of which she is patron, in December, Kate had sympathised with patients as she officially opened a children’s surgery unit.

Tony, who counts Kate as a “number one supporter”, became the youngest person to feature in the New Year Honours when he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse.

Mrs Hudgell became an OBE in 2022 after campaigning for tougher sentences for child abusers.