Gareth Southgate leads sporting world’s messages of support to Princess of Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate joined other members of the sporting world in sending a message of support to the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for the disease in an emotional video message shared on Friday evening.

“Clearly we’ve just heard about the Princess of Wales and we just wanted to send our thoughts and best wishes to her and all her family,” said Southgate, speaking ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Brazil.

Everyone at England Rugby is wishing our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales a full and speedy recovery. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/qDBcxseSMt — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 22, 2024

“Remarkably dignified statement that she gave and we obviously have a very close relationship with the family, so very upset to hear the news but hope everything goes well.”

The Football Association, of which the Prince of Wales is president, earlier posted on X: “Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and their family.

“We send our very best wishes to the Princess for a full recovery.”

Former tennis player Billie Jean King – who sat alongside the Princess at Wimbledon last year – and ex-England striker Gary Lineker were among the well wishers on social media.

“Sending our love, support, and best wishes for a full and complete recovery to Catherine, The Princess of Wales,” wrote King.

Billie Jean King (right) sat alongside the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon last year (John Walton/PA)

Match of the Day host Lineker, also using X, posted: “Awful news. Wishing The Princess of Wales a full recovery.”

Kate, 42, is patron of the Rugby Football Union and attended some of England’s matches at last year’s World Cup in France.

A message from England Rugby read: “Everyone at England Rugby is wishing our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales a full and speedy recovery.”