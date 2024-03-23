Lowly Colchester earn vital point in draw at table-topping Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowly Colchester earn vital point in draw at table-topping Mansfield

By Press Association
Lewis Brunt (right) equalised for Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Brunt (right) equalised for Mansfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Struggling Colchester earned another vital point in the battle against relegation with a fine 1-1 League Two draw away to leaders Mansfield.

The visitors, who have now drawn six of their last eight games, took a 13th-minute lead when Harry Anderson picked up a pass on the right side of the box and rifled home a superb low shot across Christy Pym and inside the far post.

Stags almost levelled after 28 minutes when Stephen Quinn sent over a fine cross from the left, but top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn sent his header wide from seven yards.

Just before the break, Will Swan raced onto a Lucas Akins lay-off and stabbed in a low finish that goalkeeper Owen Goodman managed to block.

Goodman then produced a world class save after 62 minutes as he somehow kept out Baily Cargill’s close-range header from Quinn’s cross.

But from the corner, the hosts were level as, amid a scramble, Lewis Brunt poked home from almost on the goal line.

Goodman was there again to tip over a Swan header after 76 minutes, while – seven minutes from time – a Colchester break saw Pym stretch to turn a low Samson Tovide shot against a post.