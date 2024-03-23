Cole Stockton’s fierce finish sees Barrow past Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cole Stockton’s fierce finish sees Barrow past Newport

By Press Association
Cole Stockton scored for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cole Stockton scored for Barrow (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cole Stockton’s fierce finish was enough for Barrow to keep up their promotion push with a 1-0 win at home to Newport.

The striker fired in the only goal of the game after 20 minutes as the Bluebirds edged a game played out entirely in strong, swirling winds.

Barrow’s Dom Telford had gone closest as the hosts had Newport pinned back for most of the first half, clearing the bar by inches with keeper Nick Townsend off his line. But when Telford later found Stockton in space in the box, he beat Townsend with sheer power for his fifth league goal of the season.

Against the wind in the first half, Newport had struggled to make much of an impression on Paul Farman’s goal but would have been happy to turn around just one goal in arrears.

Stockton should have doubled Barrow’s lead two minutes into the second half, Ben Whitfield picking him out. But the unmarked Stockton got under his header and sent it over the bar.

Newport’s Will Evans almost poached an equaliser moments later but he couldn’t generate the power to beat Farman.

The keeper denied Seb Palmer-Houlden with a vital hand to his well-struck shot and, at the other end, Kian Spence could not make the most of two wonderful chances to seal the win.

Elliot Newby should have scored when Newport’s sub keeper, Johnny Maxted, parried Spence’s shot into his path, Newby somehow finding the side netting.

But Barrow were able to protect their slender lead and see out the win.