Louis Moult stunner rescues point for Dundee United against Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Louis Moult stunner rescues point for Dundee United against Inverness

By Press Association
Dundee United’s former Preston striker Louis Moult secured a point against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Dave Howarth/PA)
Dundee United’s former Preston striker Louis Moult secured a point against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Dave Howarth/PA)

Louis Moult’s spectacular strike spared cinch Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United’s blushes as they dropped two precious points in a 1-1 draw with lowly Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Both sides had early chances with Alex Greive going close for the hosts and Nathan Shaw threatening for the visitors, who took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Wallace Duffy pounced after goalkeeper Jack Walton had parried Aribim Pepple’s cross.

United responded and Ross Docherty forced keeper Mark Ridgers into an 18th-minute save before Glenn Middleton headed wide but they headed in at the break trailing despite a strong finish to the first half.

However, they got themselves back on level terms in eye-catching style 10 minutes after the restart when substitute Moult struck from long range.

Declan Gallagher smashed a 62nd-minute half-volley against a post and Ridgers denied Ross Graham in the aftermath before keeping out Docherty’s 70th-minute header to ensure the side which started the day in ninth place emerged with a point.