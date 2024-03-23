Gateshead fight back to maintain play-off push with victory at Altrincham

Gateshead twice came from behind to edge a 3-2 National League victory over Altrincham and keep their play-off push alive at Moss Lane.

The home side opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Alex Newby drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to give them a narrow lead at the interval.

Gateshead hit back four minutes after the break through Marcus Dinanga but they were not on level terms for long.

Three minutes later, Altrincham hit the front once again as Dan Mooney let rip from 25 yards and found the back of the net in superb fashion.

But, Gateshead came roaring back to level matters soon after as Kieron Evans found the back of the net and they secured maximum points in the 73rd minute when Kain Adom powered home following a long throw in.