Promotion rivals Crewe and AFC Wimbledon share points after early goals

Promotion hopefuls Crewe and AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a share of the spoils after a contest lacking much quality ended 1-1 at Gresty Road.

The Dons swept into a second-minute lead with an incisive move catching the home side out down the left, Jack Currie driving to the byline before cutting the ball back for John-Kymani Gordon to finish from inside the six-yard box.

But Crewe were level by the 13th minute thanks to an eye-catching strike from Rio Adebisi from a well-worked free-kick routine.

The defender received Lewis Leigh’s flag kick on the edge of the box and drove a left-footed effort into the far corner as Crewe remained two points behind the fourth-placed Dons in League Two.

Ronan Curtis pulled an effort inches past the post as the Dons responded.

While Crewe had the better of the first half, the closest they came to taking the lead before the break was through a robust run from Shilow Tracey which ended with the visitors scrambling the ball clear from their box.

The Dons failed to make the most of a swift break soon after the interval with Josh Kelly blasting over, albeit from a difficult angle.

Crewe also wasted opportunities of their own with Leigh offering a tame shot from a free-kick within range which was easily held by keeper Alex Bass.

Conor Thomas then glanced a header over from close range after an inswinging corner was flicked on by Mickey Demetriou.

With time ebbing away, Charlie Kirk had a goal-bound effort blocked as the Dons held firm for a point they deserved.