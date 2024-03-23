Promotion rivals Crewe and AFC Wimbledon share points after early goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promotion rivals Crewe and AFC Wimbledon share points after early goals

By Press Association
Rio Adebisi levelled for Crewe (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Promotion hopefuls Crewe and AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a share of the spoils after a contest lacking much quality ended 1-1 at Gresty Road.

The Dons swept into a second-minute lead with an incisive move catching the home side out down the left, Jack Currie driving to the byline before cutting the ball back for John-Kymani Gordon to finish from inside the six-yard box.

But Crewe were level by the 13th minute thanks to an eye-catching strike from Rio Adebisi from a well-worked free-kick routine.

The defender received Lewis Leigh’s flag kick on the edge of the box and drove a left-footed effort into the far corner as Crewe remained two points behind the fourth-placed Dons in League Two.

Ronan Curtis pulled an effort inches past the post as the Dons responded.

While Crewe had the better of the first half, the closest they came to taking the lead before the break was through a robust run from Shilow Tracey which ended with the visitors scrambling the ball clear from their box.

The Dons failed to make the most of a swift break soon after the interval with Josh Kelly blasting over, albeit from a difficult angle.

Crewe also wasted opportunities of their own with Leigh offering a tame shot from a free-kick within range which was easily held by keeper Alex Bass.

Conor Thomas then glanced a header over from close range after an inswinging corner was flicked on by Mickey Demetriou.

With time ebbing away, Charlie Kirk had a goal-bound effort blocked as the Dons held firm for a point they deserved.