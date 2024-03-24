Scotland must learn lessons from Netherlands defeat – Ryan Christie

Ryan Christie admits Scotland have to take heed of a “good lesson” from Friday’s 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands or their Euro 2024 stay could be short.

Steve Clarke’s side are recovering from a heavy loss in Amsterdam which did not look like coming for the majority of the friendly encounter.

Amid a fine first-half display by the Scots, Bournemouth midfielder Christie had a header tipped onto the crossbar by Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken but the home side took the lead five minutes before the break with a stunning Tijjani Reijnders drive from distance.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland missed a glorious chance in the 62nd minute when he hit the bar with only the keeper to beat and 10 minutes later Georginio Wijnaldum headed in a second from eight yards to take the wind out of Scottish sails.

Further goals from substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen in the 84th and 86th minutes made it six games without a win for the Scots and 18 goals conceded ahead of the friendly against Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night – another game which is geared to getting Scotland ready for the opening fixture of the Euros against host side Germany in the Allianz Arena on June 14.

Christie said: “I’ve got to probably score one of the headers and obviously Shanks has a good chance, so it’s frustrating not to get on the scoresheet but there were plenty of positives to take.

“They are a really good team that obviously went pretty far in the last World Cup and we more than matched them.

“It’s a good lesson and obviously it’s handy to learn this lesson now in a friendly game that doesn’t mean anything.

“And obviously we’re going to start the Euros against a team of similar quality in Germany, so you can’t let that happen or you’re almost out of the tournament after one game.

“So it’s good to learn that lesson now. Now we’re going into Tuesday night and hopefully we can get a positive result and then get back on the winning train again.

“The gaffer does well to kind of lift us back up – he also keeps us very grounded when things are going our way – and he’s very honest with all of us as a bunch of boys, as a squad.

“I’m sure we’ll go over the game, analyse what was good, what was bad, work on it and take it into Tuesday night.

“We are desperate to get on the winning train again, especially at Hampden, so it’s a big night on Tuesday. Everybody will be looking forward to playing their part and hopefully get back to winning ways and then onto the summer.”