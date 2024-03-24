Scotland must learn lessons from Netherlands defeat – Ryan Christie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scotland must learn lessons from Netherlands defeat – Ryan Christie

By Press Association
Scotland need to learn lessons from Amsterdam defeat says Ryan Christie (Joris Verwijst/PA)
Scotland need to learn lessons from Amsterdam defeat says Ryan Christie (Joris Verwijst/PA)

Ryan Christie admits Scotland have to take heed of a “good lesson” from Friday’s 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands or their Euro 2024 stay could be short.

Steve Clarke’s side are recovering from a heavy loss in Amsterdam which did not look like coming for the majority of the friendly encounter.

Amid a fine first-half display by the Scots, Bournemouth midfielder Christie had a header tipped onto the crossbar by Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken but the home side took the lead five minutes before the break with a stunning Tijjani Reijnders drive from distance.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland missed a glorious chance in the 62nd minute when he hit the bar with only the keeper to beat and 10 minutes later Georginio Wijnaldum headed in a second from eight yards to take the wind out of Scottish sails.

Further goals from substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen in the 84th and 86th minutes made it six games without a win for the Scots and 18 goals conceded ahead of the friendly against Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night – another game which is geared to getting Scotland ready for the opening fixture of the Euros against host side Germany in the Allianz Arena on June 14.

Christie said: “I’ve got to probably score one of the headers and obviously Shanks has a good chance, so it’s frustrating not to get on the scoresheet but there were plenty of positives to take.

“They are a really good team that obviously went pretty far in the last World Cup and we more than matched them.

“It’s a good lesson and obviously it’s handy to learn this lesson now in a friendly game that doesn’t mean anything.

“And obviously we’re going to start the Euros against a team of similar quality in Germany, so you can’t let that happen or you’re almost out of the tournament after one game.

“So it’s good to learn that lesson now. Now we’re going into Tuesday night and hopefully we can get a positive result and then get back on the winning train again.

“The gaffer does well to kind of lift us back up – he also keeps us very grounded when things are going our way – and he’s very honest with all of us as a bunch of boys, as a squad.

“I’m sure we’ll go over the game, analyse what was good, what was bad, work on it and take it into Tuesday night.

“We are desperate to get on the winning train again, especially at Hampden, so it’s a big night on Tuesday. Everybody will be looking forward to playing their part and hopefully get back to winning ways and then onto the summer.”