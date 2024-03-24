Sammie Szmodics thankful to end long wait for Republic of Ireland debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sammie Szmodics thankful to end long wait for Republic of Ireland debut

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics, left, is hoping for more caps after finally making his international debut (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Republic of Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics, left, is hoping for more caps after finally making his international debut (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Sammie Szmodics hopes he has “shut up” the detractors who questioned his hunger to play for the Republic of Ireland after finally making his international debut.

The 28-year-old Blackburn striker has twice in the past had to pull out of squads, leading some to question his commitment amid suggestions – he insists without foundation – that he could defect to Hungary, for whom he also qualifies through his grandfather.

However after turning in an impressive display in Saturday evening’s 0-0 friendly draw with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium, Szmodics was in bullish mood.

Republic of Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics (centre) in action with Belgium's Timothy Castagne (left) and Arthur Vermeeren
Republic of Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics, centre, in action with Belgium’s Timothy Castagne, left, and Arthur Vermeeren (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Asked if he had worried his debut might never come, he said: “Of course there’s doubts.

“I had to go home in the past because I was injured and other things have happened, and you read stuff in the press that I don’t want to play for Ireland, which is ridiculous because I was desperate to.

“The best way to shut people up is to show what you can do and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I love playing for Ireland and I’m excited now for the future to hopefully get many more caps.

“I’ve been ready for this for three or four years and to finally do it is unbelievable, but a big relief for me because it was one of the biggest days of my career.

“I hope I can wear the Ireland jersey a lot more.”

Sammie Szmodics, left, plays a pass under pressure from Belgium's Timothy Castagne
Sammie Szmodics, left, on the ball against Belgium (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Szmodics was handed his chance by interim head coach John O’Shea, who will also take charge of Tuesday night’s friendly against Switzerland as the Football Association of Ireland prepares to unveil Stephen Kenny’s successor following his departure in November.

Ireland could, and probably should, have won the game after being awarded a first-half penalty, only for 19-year-old striker Evan Ferguson to slip as he attempted to beat keeper Matz Sels, who blocked with his legs.

Szmodics said: “Evan is a big lad, a young, confident boy. He shouldn’t think about that penalty miss – I’ve missed two penalties this season. It’s how you step up and go again.

“If we get one on Tuesday and he’s playing, I’m sure he will take it.”

Szmodics has 27 goals to his name so far this season, 21 of them in the Sky Bet Championship, but he admitted it would perhaps have been “cheeky” of him to demand he took the penalty himself.

He said: “I knew Evan would take it. Young lad, my debut – it would have been quite cheeky for me to take the ball.

“I would have taken it and if we would have got another one in the same game, I would have said I’d have it, although my record this season has not been amazing.”

Szmodics will hope for further action on Tuesday, but whatever happens, he will return home with three shirts, one to give to his parents, one for his agent and the third, the one he wore on the night.

Asked who would get that one, he said: “Me. Definitely. But I need to wash it.”