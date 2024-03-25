Wales and Poland fans told not to take pyrotechnic devices to play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales and Poland fans told not to take pyrotechnic devices to play-off final

By Press Association
Poland fans set off flares in the stands at Cardiff City Stadium in September 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales and Poland fans have been warned not to bring pyrotechnic devices to Tuesday’s Euro 2024 play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium.

Seven Poland fans were arrested following a Nations League game between the two countries in Cardiff 18 months ago, including four for possession of pyrotechnics.

The Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw in November was also marred by crowd trouble, with 46 Polish fans charged after violent clashes with police.

The Football Association of Wales was fined more than £14,500 by FIFA after home fans let off flares during 2022 World Cup play-off victories over Austria and Ukraine in Cardiff.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales and Poland met in a fiery Nations League game in Cardiff 18 months ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Superintendent Steve Rees told the PA news agency said: “South Wales Police has vast experience in the policing of major international sporting events which have been held successfully in South Wales over many years and a policing plan is in place for this important fixture for Wales.

“Being in possession of a pyrotechnic device at a football match, or attempting to bring one into a football stadium, is a criminal offence, and anyone found guilty of committing such an offence faces arrest and a Football Banning Order.

“We work closely with Cardiff City Stadium whose staff are responsible for ensuring that supporters abide by stadium regulations.

“As always we would encourage those attending the match to follow the supporter advice published by the Football Association of Wales.”

The FAW said: “There is no safe use of pyrotechnics in spectator areas at football events with their use having many health risks and dangers such as loss of sight, limb or digit removal due to their explosive power.

“Any person committing such an offence faces an FA Wales ban, probable arrest and a minimum 3-year Football Banning Order.

“Additionally, should persons be identified using pyrotechnics in places of public assembly away from and en route to the stadium, they can be issued with section 34 notices and be instructed to leave the area with details passed to the FAW, Cardiff City Stadium and the authorities.

“This may result in entry to the stadium being denied.”

IFAB post AGM press conference – Cameron House
Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney addressed security concerns after Poland’s visit to Cardiff in September 2022 (Steve Welsh/PA)

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney responded to fans’ concerns about crowd issues posted on social media after Poland’s visit to Cardiff in September 2022.

Mooney wrote on Twitter, now X: “Picked up a good few messages from last night around policing, security, flags, pyro etc.

“It’s important we are talking to make sure the @Cymru experience is the best it can be.”

Around 1,900 Poland fans are expected in a 33,000 sell-out crowd, with the winners qualifying for Euro 2024 and taking their place in the same group as Austria, France and Netherlands this summer.