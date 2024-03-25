Harry Kane resumes training with Bayern after injury that led to England absence

England captain Harry Kane has resumed light training with Bayern Munich after being released from the national squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern’s Bundesliga victory over Darmstadt earlier this month and missed England’s loss to Brazil at Wembley on Saturday.

ℹ️ Harry Kane and Raphael Guerreiro trained individually this morning, while Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui completed a session together at Säbener Straße ⚽ 📰 Click here for the full squad update 👇#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 25, 2024

The 30-year-old was allowed to return to his club to continue his recovery and the German outfit published photographs on Monday of the striker participating in an individual fitness and ball work session.

Kane, who has 89 England caps, is the country’s record goalscorer with 62.

The former Tottenham striker has also proved a successful signing for Bayern and is currently the Bundesliga’s leading scorer with 31 goals in what is his first season at the club.