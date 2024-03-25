Declan Rice hopes to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make England U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice hopes to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make England U-turn

By Press Association
Declan Rice (left) hopes to convince Ben White (right) to make himself available for England (Martin Rickett/PA)
Declan Rice (left) hopes to convince Ben White (right) to make himself available for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Rice is hoping to convince Arsenal team-mate Ben White to make an international U-turn and become available to play for England.

The 26-year-old White has starred for the Premier League leaders this season but has not featured in the national team squad since the 2022 World Cup.

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland.

Southgate recently confirmed that Ben White had made himself unavailable for selection
England boss Gareth Southgate (pictured) recently confirmed that Ben White had made himself unavailable for selection (James Manning/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate denied any such fall-out when he announced his squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, with Rice now named as captain for the latter on Tuesday night.

Rice will now lead out Southgate’s side at Wembley in the final friendly before the manager picks his 23-man squad for Euro 2024 – and then will set about convincing White to change his mind

“When I go back and I’ll speak to him and see,” Rice told talkSPORT.

“But hopefully he does change his mind on that because having a player like that – in the squad who’s performing well in the Premier League – it’d be a great addition to the (England) squad.”

White, whose new contract at Arsenal was announced the same day as his continued omission from Southgate’s squad, has been in fine form for his club this season.

Rice believes the versatility of the former Brighton man could also be a positive for Southgate heading into a tournament where squad size is at a premium.

“The only thing I can say is, it’s Ben’s life. It’s Ben’s decision,” added Rice.

“We can’t argue with him with what he wants to do. Of course, there’s always going to be people writing stuff, having their opinions on what they think.

White has been in fine form for Arsenal this season
White has been in fine form for Arsenal this season (John Walton/PA)

“But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is what he thinks and at this moment in time, he obviously doesn’t want to play for England.

“I really hope he does (change his mind), because I see him every day, he is such a good character. For people that don’t know, such a good character, very composed, very level-headed.

“When he’s on a football pitch, he will do anything to win but also I think for England as well, he can play as a centre-back and at right-back, as in inverted full-back. Now he’s a really key tool that we could have.

“So I hope he changes his mind. Obviously, at this moment in time, he doesn’t feel like he wants that. So that I think is his decision.

“I know him and Gareth spoke internally about it. So I don’t know too much of the ins and outs, but I just hope he changes his mind.

“If you know him as a person and as a player like I do, he’s such a good guy. He’s such a good guy and he’s an unbelievable footballer.

“Playing for England is the greatest honour you could ever have. So hopefully, with the quality that he has and the quality he can bring to this side, we can get him back in.”