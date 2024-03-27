Liam Davies vowed to put Dennis McCann ‘in his place’ if a fight was set up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Davies vowed to put Dennis McCann ‘in his place’ if a fight was set up

By Press Association
Liam Davies (pictured) believes he would stop Dennis McCann if the pair fought (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Davies (pictured) believes he would stop Dennis McCann if the pair fought (Nick Potts/PA)

Liam Davies vowed to knock Dennis McCann out and “put him in his place” if the pair were to face off in the super-bantamweight division. 

Newly crowned IBO champion Davies celebrated a recent stoppage victory over Erik Robles Ayala in Birmingham.

The Telford fighter admitted he would be open to a possible bout after McCann called him out, following his points victory over Brad Strand for the British title earlier this month.

“I think it would be a great build-up wouldn’t it? And I think it would be an even better knockout for me on the night for sure,” Davies told the PA news agency. “I’ll put him in his place.

“I think that’s probably the biggest fight for me in Britain and the one which makes most sense.

“He just had a good win for the British title and so maybe he has some confidence now to take the fight. He’s called me out after (the fight) but I don’t know if it’s all for the cameras.”

McCann’s victory over Strand came after a clash of heads with Ionut Baluta last summer forced the bout to end in a technical draw.

Davies believes he is a step above the 23-year-old and that McCann’s manager Lee Eaton might be wary of booking a fight.

“These guys play the cameras well and say what everyone wants to hear but I think when it comes down to it, there’s proof that they don’t really want to take the fight so I don’t think it’ll happen,” he added.

“If they want to have a dance I’m here and just let me know where and when you want me there and I’ll see them all there.

“If I boxed McCann I’d beat him and I don’t think I’d get much credit for it.

“I want to be involved in big fights and I think he needs to fight and beat Baluta to prove he’s on my level in my eyes.

“Southpaws are perfect for me and they know this. Every single southpaw I’ve fought I’ve dropped and Mr Lee Eaton is going to keep him away from me.”

Liam Davies during a press conference
Liam Davies (pictured) celebrated a recent stoppage victory over Erik Robles Ayala (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Davies has also eyed a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-bantamweight king Naoya Inoue in the future.

He said: “I need a big name now and another step up which I’m ready for.

“Inoue is the biggest fight. I look at that fight and I know it will be a really hard fight and he’s the best but I’m trying to be the best and so I have to try and beat him, don’t I? 

“It’s a massive ask but if they rang for the fight I’ll take it 100 per cent with everything to gain and nothing to lose at all.”