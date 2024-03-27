Rob is the manager – Wales on same Page despite Euro 2024 failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob is the manager – Wales on same Page despite Euro 2024 failure

By Press Association
Rob Page’s future was in doubt after Wales lost on penalties to Poland (David Davies/PA)
Rob Page will remain as Wales manager despite the failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Wales agonisingly missed out on a place in Germany this summer as Poland won a play-off final 5-4 on penalties at Cardiff City Stadium following a goalless 120 minutes.

The defeat left question marks over Page’s future, but those doubts have been quickly removed by Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams.

Williams told BBC Wales: “The FAW can confirm Rob Page is their manager for the forthcoming campaign in accordance with his contract.

“Rob is the manager. His contract runs to the end of the World Cup and that is how we continue to work.”

Page took over from Ryan Giggs in November 2020, first on an interim basis and led Wales at the delayed European Championship the following summer.

He was appointed permanent manager after Wales’ World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022.

The 49-year-old subsequently signed a four-year deal the following September two months ahead of the World Cup.

But Page’s stock with fans fell following a poor tournament in Qatar when they scored only once and finished bottom of their group with one point.

Key players such as Gareth Bale, Wales’ talismanic captain and record caps holder and goalscorer, and Joe Allen retired after the World Cup.

Page had to rebuild the side during Euro 2024 qualifying, which saw Wales finish below Turkey and Croatia in their group and rely on the play-offs to make a third consecutive European Championship.

After Tuesday’s play-off final defeat, Page said: “I’ve got a great relationship with Dave Adams, the technical director.

“We’ve had our issues in the past, haven’t we? It’s been well documented. But everything’s fine. Everything’s great. I think they appreciate it.

“The board, the chief exec, the president, I think they see the journey we’re on and what we’re trying to do.

“In 12 months, from retirement of senior players to introducing younger players and being one kick away from qualification. I think they see the work we’re doing and the supporters do too.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney had put Page’s future in the spotlight in October by saying the manager’s position would be reviewed, having not qualified for Euro 2024 automatically.

Page and Mooney held clear-the-air talks after those comments – and the FAW will conduct a review into the Euro 2024 campaign over the coming weeks.

Wales return to friendly action this summer with a planned home game before heading to Slovakia on June 9.

The Nations League gets under way in September with Wales pitted against Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey, while qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts in 12 months’ time.