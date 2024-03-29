England Women wrap up 4-1 series victory in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England Women wrap up 4-1 series victory in New Zealand

By Press Association
Nat Sciver-Brunt starred for England (Steven Paston/PA)
Nat Sciver-Brunt starred for England (Steven Paston/PA)

England Women wrapped up a 4-1 T20 series victory as they beat New Zealand by five wickets in the fifth match at Wellington.

Chasing 137, captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt put together a crucial 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put England in control.

England’s bowlers made early inroads by reducing the hosts to 31 for four, Sciver-Brunt taking two for 24.

Brooke Halliday hit 33 before holing out to Alice Capsey off Sophie Ecclestone, who finished with three for 30, while wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze reached an unbeaten 51 off the final ball as they lifted the total to 136 for six.

Maia Bouchier, who finished with an England record for a series with 223 runs, fell early in the reply,

Capsey (25) and Danni Wyatt (21) fell before the halfway point, but Sciver-Brunt (31) and Knight took the game away from New Zealand.

Knight fell for 35 with five needed to win, Sophia Dunkley taking just two balls to finish the job with seven deliveries to spare.

The teams start a three-match ODI series in Wellington on Monday.