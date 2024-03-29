Carlos Corberan full of praise for Millwall after West Brom held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlos Corberan full of praise for Millwall after West Brom held

By Press Association
West Brom manager Carlos Corberan praised Millwall after sharing the spoils (Richard Sellers/PA)
West Brom manager Carlos Corberan praised Millwall after sharing the spoils (Richard Sellers/PA)

Boss Carlos Corberan believes the quality in Millwall’s squad is not reflected by their position in the Championship table after West Brom’s 1-1 draw at The Den.

The Lions controlled the first half and Duncan Watmore capitalised with a fine finish past Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

However, the visitors won a penalty after the break and John Swift made no mistake, converting past Millwall stopper Matija Sarkic.

Corberan feels Millwall have the quality to compete at the top of the table rather than the bottom.

He said: “That’s why they are competing at this level. They are a competitive team and for me one of the teams that their position in the table is not reflective of the level of their squad.

“Over the last five or six games they have lost one game and in the summer their target would have been to reach the play-offs.

“When there are many good teams in the Championship this can happen to good teams.

“I think that today was a tough game, there were two teams with two different styles.

“In the first half they were better than us but in the second half, with our style, we were a little bit better than them.

“There is also the feeling of a result, today we have had to work hard to get the point.

“It has been a game where we were not brilliant and we didn’t create enough chances, we tried but we couldn’t.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris was happy to take the positives after an impressive performance against a team in the top six.

He added: “What a good Millwall performance for so much of that game, especially in the first half.

“I thought West Brom nailed it in the first five minutes, they slowed it down and retained the ball to stop us getting near them, but then we grew into the game.

“We had them rattled, and they’re a really good side with really good players, but we bossed it.

“We should have been 3-0 up, we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“If you don’t see teams off at this level you get punished by a moment and when they have quality one-on-one players you get found wanting.

“So a glass half full in the sense that it was a really strong performance, a really good point gained against a good side but there is disappointment because we deserved the three.

“The lads have come in saying it should have been out of sight and Matija’s not had a save to make all game.

“We have made a really good side look ordinary and we looked like a really good Millwall side.”