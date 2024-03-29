Bradford end losing run as Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon goals down Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradford end losing run as Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon goals down Tranmere

By Press Association
Bobby Pointon struck for Bradford (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Bobby Pointon struck for Bradford (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Bradford ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere at Valley Parade.

A small group of Bradford fans had protested outside the ground before kick-off against club owner Stefan Rupp, who had written an open letter on Thursday apologising for the club’s poor season.

But Graham Alexander’s side returned to winning ways thanks to second-half goals from Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon.

Luke Norris shot just wide for Tranmere as the visitors looked to add to Bradford’s problems before Bantams captain Richie Smallwood sent a curling free-kick over the wall and against the bar.

Harvey Saunders nearly put Tranmere in front with a cheeky back-heel that Sam Walker smothered on the line.

Bradford struck the woodwork for a second time when Pointon’s low drive hit the inside of the post while Tranmere continued to create chances as well, with home keeper Walker needing to tip over from Saunders’ free-kick.

But Bradford took the lead after 64 minutes when Kavanagh turned home a low cross from Lewis Richards.

Kavanagh then set up Pointon for a thumping second goal five minutes later to ensure a three-point haul for Bradford.