Josh Rees double guides Dagenham to comfortable victory over Boreham Wood

Josh Rees fired a first-half double against his former club as Dagenham and Redbridge won 4-1 at Boreham Wood.

Daggers’ summer signing Rees gave his side a flying start when he fired into the top corner in the fourth minute after being set up by Dion Pereira.

Rees then struck his 15th league goal of the campaign from close range, following up to steer home a rebound after Pereira’s shot fell to him in the penalty area.

The Daggers went 3-0 up in the 33rd minute through Ryan Hill, who drove home a low finish from inside the area.

Inih Effiong’s brilliant free-kick all but sealed the points for the Daggers in the 45th minute before Kabongo Tshimanga pulled one back for Boreham Wood in first-half stoppage time.