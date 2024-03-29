Elbow score fourth number one album with Audio Vertigo

Rock band Elbow have scored their fourth number one album, as Audio Vertigo soars up the charts.

The tenth studio album by the group from Bury, Greater Manchester, also topped the vinyl albums chart, and was the most-purchased album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops.

It joins their 2014 album The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, 2017’s Little Fictions and 2019’s Giants Of All Sizes, which reached the top spot in the UK album charts.

The group, comprising Guy Garvey, Pete Turner, Alex Reeves and brothers Craig and Mark Potter, also won the Mercury Prize in 2008 for their hit album The Seldom Seen Kid and in 2009 they won the Brit Award for best British group.

US rapper Future and record producer Metro Boomin claimed the second spot with their first collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You.

As it did not have a physical release, the record secured its rank on streams and downloads alone, according to the Official Charts Company.

Atlanta-born Future reached number two with his 2022 record I Never Liked You while Missouri-raised Metro Boomin reached number three with his 2022 record Heroes & Villains.

After the release of the deluxe edition of Oliva Rodrigo’s second album Guts, the former chart-topping record has soared back up the charts to take the third spot.

The reissue includes a new track, So American, and four songs previously available across various vinyl formats of Guts.

Meanwhile, US pop star Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine has dropped down from the top spot to number four and The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights has fallen three places to number five.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, US singer Benson Boone has held on to the top spot with his track Beautiful Things, which went viral on TikTok.

US singer Teddy Swims has jumped up two spots to number two with Lose Control and Beyonce’s hit country track Texas Hold Em’ has stayed at number three.