Morecambe boss Ged Brannan praises scorer Nelson Khumbeni after Accrington win

By Press Association
Nelson Khumbeni was praised by Ged Brannan (PA)
Ged Brannan is delighted his Morecambe side are now back in the promotion mix after their 2-1 win over Lancashire rivals Accrington.

Bolton loanee Nelson Khumbeni fired home his first Shrimps goal in the 55th minute before a Charlie Brown free-kick was seemingly turned home by Chris Stokes from close-range after 62 minutes – although the Shrimps are appealing it as they believe it curled straight in from Brown’s set-piece.

Lewis Shipley headed home for Stanley after 89 minutes to set up a grandstand finish, with Morecambe keeper Archie Mair making a couple of saves in added time, but 10th-placed Morecambe held on for the win to keep them within three points of the top seven.

“It was a fantastic finish by Nelson, his first goal for us. He has worked so hard for it and he is buzzing in the changing room,” said Brannan, who left his under-23s job at Accrington in November to become manager at Morecambe and is great friends with Stanley boss John Doolan.

“Charlie Brown bent in the second and, after four defeats, we had to get some type of result from this game for our own pride, it was a make-or-break game for us, so it’s great to get a win.

“It keeps us right in the mix with a game in hand on some teams.

“There were nine minutes of added time and they felt like two hours but we made a few blocks, we dug deep, and we showed great character to stick at it to the end.

“Now it’s onto Barrow on Monday and we have to see if we can take something from that game too to make it a good Easter period.”

Doolan’s Stanley side have slipped to 18th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

“I didn’t think there was a lot in it in the first half, both keepers had one save to make and then the first goal is always going to be crucial,” Doolan said.

“We felt it was a foul to us in the build-up but their lad has finished well.

“For the second goal we know Radek (Vitek) has to do better and we have talked to him about this.

“We then showed great character to come back and we came to life but we can’t afford to give teams goals like we have.

“We asked questions and I was happy with the way we finished, and we came so close to an equaliser, but it wasn’t to be.

“It’s a learning curve with a young side but we can’t keep giving sides a lead.”