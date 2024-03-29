Liam Rosenior bemoans Hull’s inability to pick up points from poor performances

Liam Rosenior admitted his shot-shy Hull players need to learn how to win when they do not play well.

The Tigers failed to produce a shot on target against a Stoke side who eased their Championship relegation fears with a 2-0 away win courtesy of goals from Josh Laurent and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Defeat dropped Hull two places to ninth in the table as the Potters moved five points clear of the drop zone.

Rosenior said: “There are games in the Championship when some teams have an off day, but they find a way to win. We have to find a way to win when we don’t play well.

“When you don’t play to your level you have to keep the back door shut and nick the win. We found a way to lose today.

“Some of our decision making in the final third, we showed such a lack of killer instinct. We didn’t have a shot on target. We got let down in both boxes which is really disappointing.

“I think the fans were great. Today we didn’t give the fans enough to shout about. It was brilliant to see a full house, but we didn’t give them enough to get behind.”

A first half devoid of chances saw one effort on target and it took until well into the second period before the deadlock was finally broken from a corner.

Ryan Mmaee headed towards the left post where an unmarked Laurent side-footed home from close range with 21 minutes to go.

The game was well into four minutes of stoppage time when Hoever sealed the victory for the visitors.

Stoke head coach Steven Schumacher praised a team performance which saw his side control the game.

He said: “I thought we played well, I thought we were the better team from the first whistle.

“In the first half, our performance was excellent, and we just lacked a goal. In the second half we had to weather the storm for the first 10 minutes. The lads were nice and calm and stuck to the plan.

“We’ve got a big squad so I can’t pick everyone every week. We felt in the last four games we had played well in three of them and not in the last one.

“Over the international break we had conversations with a few of the lads who started today, and we said it was up to them to come into the team and play well.”

Laurent got his first league goal of the season and Schumacher praised the forward who showed composure following a first-half yellow card.

“He had to use his brains because he was closing down and putting people under pressure,” Schumacher said.

“It was a captain’s performance. He was in the right place at the right time to get his goal.

“That’s three wins in five which is good for a team in the bottom half of the table. Showing some consistency is key now.”