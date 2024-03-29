Graham Alexander: Bradford showed ‘brilliant courage’ in ending poor run

Bradford manager Graham Alexander felt his side showed real courage to put their four-game losing streak to bed.

Second-half goals from Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon earned City a 2-0 win over Tranmere at Valley Parade.

Alexander was pleased with the response to a slump that had seen them concede 13 goals and score just once in losing to Forest Green, Mansfield, Notts County and Harrogate.

He said: “We want to win and glad we did because we deserved to. But even if we hadn’t, I’d be just as pleased with how the players approached the game.

“We’ve had a difficult two weeks and had heavy criticism which has been justified because of our low performances in those games.

“But there was a big upturn from the players. It was a big challenge for them today.

“Sometimes when you’re in a dark moment, it’s about facing up to it and not hiding away. I thought they did that and showed brilliant courage on the ball on a really difficult pitch for both teams.

“The football we played, especially in the second half, was great testament to that and their work ethic for each other.

“They showed they cared for their team-mates and they showed their true character. Our challenge is to continue to do that.”

A small group of Bradford fans had protested outside the ground before kick-off against club owner Stefan Rupp, who had written an open letter on Thursday apologising for the club’s poor season.

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 64th minute when Kavanagh converted Lewis Richards’ cross before Pointon added a spectacular second on his first start for two months.

Alexander added of 20-year-old Pointon: “Everyone will be telling me, ‘I told you so’ and that’s great. Let’s hope he does the same on Monday and next week.”

It was a second successive defeat for Tranmere, who had their chances from set-pieces.

Manager Nigel Adkins said: “It was an open game which made for a good spectacle. It was probably like a throwback to the old days with that pitch.

“We started the game really well with Joe Yarney going close from a corner and Tom Davies had another one with a header in the second half just over the bar.

“That came from a corner after their goalkeeper made a fantastic save from Harvey Saunders. It was 0-0 at the time and sometimes you’ve got to take those chances when they come.

“They have scored two good goals, to be fair.

“The first was a good cross from their player to put the ball in the box for them to go on and score.

“We were attacking for the second and then a bit of miscontrol on the pitch and they were able to break the other way.

“To be fair to the lad, he’s got the ball, drifted inside and put it in the top stanchion. It was a great finish.”