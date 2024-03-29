We were well worthy of a point – Lee Bell on Crewe’s draw at Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We were well worthy of a point – Lee Bell on Crewe’s draw at Gillingham

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe drew (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Crewe boss Lee Bell says his side’s 0-0 draw with Gillingham can only be considered a point gained if they go one better against Forest Green on Easter Monday.

After one win in their last six games, the Railwaymen have slipped out of the automatic promotion picture, trailing the top three by seven points with six games to go.

Nevertheless, Bell was pleased with his side’s resolve in an entertaining draw at play-off chasing Gillingham and hopes to use the result as the foundation for a strong end to the season.

“We were well worthy of a point, it was probably about right,” he said. “I thought we were just going to nick one. We were starting to open them up.

“I thought they would take a few more risks when they were on the ball. All in all it’s a pleasing point on a windy day on a tough pitch to play on.”

Elliott Nevitt missed a good chance to put the visitors ahead and Bell knows that another blank against basement boys Forest Green on Monday would be a far more damaging result.

“We would have liked three points,” he said. “If you look at the league it’s so tight. We’ve got to try and turn this point into a really good point by the end of next week.

“When you’re playing teams in and around you they’re going to be nip-and-tuck games.

“They are tough away games, Gillingham are a good team. A lot of managers would have taken a point here at the start of the season.

“I thought we showed a lot of professionalism to silence a big crowd and I’m really pleased with the side’s application.”

The Gills had the better of the play and nearly took an early lead when Timothee Dieng’s header was superbly tipped around a post by Tom Booth.

Manager Stephen Clemence was happy to settle for a point but knows an anxious end to the season lies ahead, with Gillingham’s play-off hopes out of their hands.

“You want to be in the mix with five games to go and we are,” he said. “I know teams have games in hand and it is out of our hands in that respect. I don’t think any teams will win all of their games.

“We’re in seventh spot with five games to go so we’ll see what happens.

“If you can try and get four points from the Easter break then you would take that.

“Results could have gone differently for us. If we took our chances we’d probably be in the play-off places quite comfortably.

“What I do know about this group of players is they will go right until the very end.”