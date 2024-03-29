Johnnie Jackson says Ronan Curtis red card against Harrogate ‘ridiculous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson says Ronan Curtis red card against Harrogate ‘ridiculous’

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson felt a controversial red card cost his side dear (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Johnnie Jackson was left fuming at Ronan Curtis’ sending off after AFC Wimbledon’s goal-scorer was given his marching orders moments after equalising in a 1-1 draw with Harrogate at Plough Lane.

Matty Daly had given Harrogate the lead after eight minutes, with Curtis levelling for the Dons just before the hour.

He was then shown a red card for a reckless challenge, with Wimbledon having to settle for a point, leaving them one point outside the play-off places.

Jackson was adamant that decision was both wrong, and cost his side dear.

He said: “The red card was ridiculous. He’s not got his studs up, he’s trying to toe poke the ball, he’s from the side and the referee’s on the wrong side.

“The linesman has got a great view of it and he’s not been involved in the decision process.

“It baffles how he’s given that – you’ve got to be absolutely certain that’s violent conduct, or serious foul play or whatever they call it, and it’s not.

“It probably robs us of the chance of going on and getting all three (points) and for a referee to have made a call like that and at this stage of the season where there’s so much riding on it, is a tough one to swallow.

“It’s not a disappointing point as in what the lads produced in the second half and the way we went for it when we had 10. It’s a mad year this year and that might be a valuable point but of course we wanted all three.”

The Sulphurites hit the front early as George Thomson teed up Daly after nice work down the left by Jeremy Sivi.

Having looked toothless in the first half, Wimbledon turned things around in the second, Curtis and James Ball both going close.

Curtis equalised after Harrogate failed to deal with a Jake Reeves free-kick before he was dismissed for a late tackle on Levi Sutton, which Harrogate manager Simon Weaver admitted was a tough call.

He said: “I didn’t think it was, my instinctive reaction was that he’s caught him but not enough for a red.

“Twenty years ago that probably isn’t even a foul or maybe a foul, but not a yellow card.

“First half I thought we were excellent, it was a great away performance.

“We dug in when we had to, we looked organised and sharp on the ball. But second half, I don’t know if it was just my perspective, but it seemed to blow a bit more of a gale and we didn’t settle on the ball as well, especially when we’re into that position where we’re favourites when they went down to 10 men.

On Harrogate’s play-off ambitions, he added: “You’ve got to be a dreamer to be in this game. It’s about trying to keep the dream alive for as long as possible and we’re in a position that most people probably didn’t expect us to be.”