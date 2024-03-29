Everton sale process ‘in the home straight’ – Farhad Moshiri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton sale process ‘in the home straight’ – Farhad Moshiri

By Press Association
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri,right, has assured fans over the sale of the club to 777 Partners (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri,right, has assured fans over the sale of the club to 777 Partners (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has urged Toffees fans to “bear with us” as the protracted sale of the club enters “the home straight”.

The Toffees’ Fan Advisory Board (FAB) wrote to Moshiri, prospective owners 777 Partners and the Premier League this week seeking answers, with the takeover appearing to have stalled since it was first agreed last September.

Fans also asked for clarification on what would happen if the deal does not proceed, but Moshiri and 777 have replied to assure them the takeover will go ahead and that the delay was down to the Premier League’s “approval process”.

The FAB posted both letters from Moshiri and 777 managing partner Josh Wander on X and said they were still waiting for the Premier League’s reply.

“We have received responses to 2 of the 3 letters we sent on Monday. Our letter to the PL was delayed due to technical issues on our side,” the FAB said.

“The PL has committed to replying next week. We will comment on all 3 responses more fully once we have received and digested them all.”

Moshiri, who first invested in Everton in 2016, said he remains “confident” 777 are the right partners to take control of the Premier League club.

Farhad Moshiri, front left, first invested in Everton in 2016
Farhad Moshiri, front left, first invested in Everton in 2016 (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “Securing the complete financing of the new stadium remains a priority and I can assure you from personal experience that 777 have met every ask that we have made of them to date.

“Now I completely understand the frustration that the Premier League approval process has taken longer than was originally expected.

“It is not ideal, but we must respect the Premier League’s process and hope that it is something that we must live with for only a little longer.

“We fully respect all our regulatory bodies, work closely and constructively with them, and please bear with us whilst we are in the home straight.

“I can also assure you that as soon as there is something definitive to say that we will share with you immediately.”

Wander said 777 had expected to complete the takeover in around three months when it was announced a deal was close to completion in September.

“None of us thought that this process would take over six months, as opposed to 12-14 weeks, as was our expectation,” Wander said.

“I look forward to answering your questions to the extent we are able, but I want to manage your expectations that we can’t do so prior to the transaction concluding, in line with the advice we have received with respect to the ongoing regulatory processes.

“However, all of us at 777 Partners – myself included – remain committed to having a productive working relationship with the FAB and other organised fan groups once we are owners of Everton FC.”